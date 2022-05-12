Who is ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr and why are some Filipinos nervous about his family’s return? | CNN





Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is the presumptive President of the Philippines after profitable a landslide in elections on May 9, in keeping with unofficial outcomes.

More than 30 million Filipinos voted for Marcos Jr., greater than double that of his closest rival, the outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo, partial and unofficial outcomes confirmed.

Despite his recognition amongst thousands and thousands of voters, many Filipinos are shocked by his win and what it means for democracy within the Philippines.

Marcos Jr. is a member of one of many nation’s most infamous political households. His win, analysts say, is the profitable end result of a decades-long rebranding marketing campaign that has revived the Marcos household’s identify and picture.

Critics have pointed to a widespread disinformation marketing campaign, lately supercharged by means of social media, that has whitewashed the historical past of the Marcos period, when Marcos Jr.’s father dominated the Philippines by means of a brutal and corrupt dictatorship that resulted in a well-liked rebellion in 1986.

Here’s why some are involved a couple of Marcos Jr. presidency.

President Joe Biden spoke with Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, congratulating him on his election win, in keeping with a White House readout of the decision.

“President Biden underscored that he looks forward to working with the President-elect to continue strengthening the US-Philippine Alliance, while expanding bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, including the fight against Covid-19, addressing the climate crisis, promoting broad-based economic growth, and respect for human rights,” mentioned the readout.

But lawmakers in Southeast Asia have expressed concern about human rights underneath a Marcos administration and the affect of on-line disinformation.

“The generalized spread of disinformation has created an environment which has made it difficult for many voters to make informed decisions at the polling station,” mentioned Charles Santiago, a Malaysian lawmaker and chairperson of the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights.

“Even though the electoral process has been conducted in a formally correct manner, we are concerned that voting choices based on lies and harmful narratives could have seriously undermined the integrity of the elections and democracy itself.”

Human Rights Watch known as on Marcos Jr. to finish outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs” and “order the impartial investigation and appropriate prosecution of officials responsible” for extrajudicial killings.

“Marcos should publicly order the military, police and other security forces to cease targeting activists, human rights defenders and journalists for killing and other rights violations. He should end the practice of ‘red-tagging’ – accusing activists and government critics of being Communist fighters or supporters,” Human Rights Watch’s deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said in a statement.

Ferdinand Marcos Sr. dominated the Philippines for 21 years from 1965 till 1986, with the nation residing underneath martial regulation for about half of that point.

Tens of hundreds of individuals have been imprisoned, tortured or killed for perceived or actual criticism of the federal government, human rights teams say.

As effectively as its restrictions on citizen rights and a brutal navy police, the Marcos regime was marked by widespread corruption, with an estimated $10 billion stolen from the Filipino folks.

The Marcos household lived a lavish way of life whereas in energy, spending cash on costly artworks, abroad properties and jewels, at the same time as debt spiraled and thousands and thousands suffered in poverty. Former first woman Imelda Marcos was famously identified for her extravagance and extra spending, which included an intensive designer shoe assortment.

Their supporters say the Marcos years have been a boon for the nation, with the constructing of main infrastructure tasks like hospitals, roads and bridges. Critics say these tasks have been constructed on the again of widespread corruption, international loans and ballooning debt.

Funds from establishments such as the World Bank disappeared, with the common Filipino not reaping any advantages. Lucrative constructing contracts went to family and friends.

Marcos Jr. has not acknowledged the abuses dedicated throughout his father’s dictatorship and the household have repeatedly denied utilizing state funds for their very own use.

But analysts say the Marcos son benefited from that ill-gotten wealth. “My parents would never let us forget: This is not yours, this is from the people. Everything we have, all the advantages we have gained, any the successes, and any comfort or privilege we enjoy comes from the people,” he mentioned in a current interview with CNN affiliate CNN Philippines.

Marcos Jr. was 23 when he turned vice governor of the northern province of Ilocos Norte in 1980, operating unopposed together with his father’s occasion.

He was governor when, six years later, his household have been chased into exile in Hawaii following a People Power revolution that toppled his father’s regime in 1986. Marcos Sr. died in exile three years later, however his household returned in 1991 and have become rich, influential politicians, with successive relations representing their dynastic stronghold of Ilocos Norte.

Upon their return to the Philippines, Marcos Jr. turned a congressional consultant in his residence province. He was once more elected governor of Ilocos Norte earlier than finishing one other time period as a consultant. In 2010, Marcos Jr. turned a senator.

In 2016, he ran for vice chairman and was narrowly defeated by Leni Robredo – a former human rights lawyer and his closest rival within the 2022 presidential race.

Personalities and dynasties dominate Philippine politics, with energy concentrated within the arms of some elite, influential households. Marcos Jr.’s sister Imee Marcos is a senator, his mom Imelda, now 92, was a four-time congresswoman, and his son, Sandro, was elected as a congressional consultant in 2022. Imee’s son Matthew Marcos Manotoc was additionally reelected as governor of Ilocos Norte in 2022.

The May 9 election additionally noticed the partnership of one other main political dynasty: the Dutertes.

Marcos will substitute outgoing populist chief Rodrigo Duterte however the Dutertes received’t be removed from energy. Marcos Jr.’s operating mate, Sara Duterte Carpio is the outgoing Davao mayor and daughter of the previous President. Partial and unofficial outcomes have her as profitable a landslide for the vice presidency.

The Marcos regime might have ended within the Eighties, however campaigners say the Marcoses have been by no means held accountable for the dimensions of their misdeeds and worry Marcos Jr. might erode efforts to settle previous injustices.

As President, Marcos Jr. can be head of the establishments created to analyze allegations towards his household’s former regime.

The Presidential Commission on Good Governance has recovered lower than half the stolen wealth and energetic instances stay. An unsettled property tax of the Marcos household is estimated to now be value $3.9 billion, however there are issues Marcos Jr. would scrub that. Imelda Marcos was discovered responsible of corruption in 2018 however a Supreme Court enchantment stays pending and he or she by no means went to jail.

Though Marcos Jr. has mentioned he would develop the PCGG and deal with graft and corruption, many fear justice is not going to be served.

About 11,000 victims of martial regulation abuses obtained some monetary compensation however campaigners say they characterize a fraction of all victims. “There is no more justice to hope for if Marcos Jr. becomes President,” mentioned Bonifacio Ilagan, co-convenor of the group Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law.

President Duterte’s administration cracked down on civil society and the media – slapping tax evasion expenses on native, independent media outlets that challenged the federal government’s insurance policies and claims, and arresting editors.

Some worry that Marcos will proceed down Duterte’s path and that disinformation will additional obscure the reality, making it tougher to carry these in energy accountable.

Duterte can also be dealing with an investigation by the International Criminal Court into his “war on drugs” that has killed greater than 6,000 folks, in keeping with police, and his successor might affect how a lot entry investigators get to the Philippines.

“I will let them into the country, but only as tourists,” Marcos Jr. mentioned in January, according to Reuters.