Who is dying of COVID amid omicron surge and widespread vaccine availability?

When the current COVID-19 wave fueled by the omicron variant hit the U.S., nobody anticipated it will result in the variety of deaths it did.

As of Wednesday, the nation is reporting 2,200 new COVID daily deaths on common. While that is decrease than the three,400-peak seen final winter, it is nonetheless 3 times increased than the variety of common fatalities recorded two months in the past.

Additionally, final winter, vaccines had solely simply began to roll out, youngsters weren’t but eligible and the dialog surrounding boosters was far off.

With round 60% of Americans absolutely vaccinated throughout the latest wave, every day deaths from omicron are nonetheless comparatively excessive, which begs the query: Who is dying of COVID-19 when there may be such robust vaccination protection?

Infectious illness docs say it’s nonetheless primarily unvaccinated individuals, most of whom are of their 30s and 40s with no underlying well being points, who’re dying.

“The vast majority of patients — anywhere from 75% and greater — we’re seeing is primarily unvaccinated individuals who are getting COVID and wind up in the hospital severely ill and are currently dying,” Dr. Mahdee Sobhanie, an assistant professor of inner drugs and an infectious illnesses doctor at The Ohio State University, advised ABC News.

A small proportion of deaths are amongst absolutely vaccinated (and boosted) people who find themselves both older or have preexisting circumstances that improve their danger of dying.

Unvaccinated nonetheless make up majority of deaths

Nearly two years into the pandemic, unvaccinated Americans are nonetheless making up nearly all of COVID deaths.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exhibits that through the first week of December — when the omicron variant started taking maintain — unvaccinated individuals have been dying at a fee of 9 per 100,000.

By comparability, absolutely vaccinated individuals have been dying at a fee of 0.4 per 100,000, that means unvaccinated individuals have been 20 instances extra prone to die of the virus, in line with an ABC News evaluation. State-level information, from California to Mississippi, exhibits related outcomes.

“We started [in 2020] with the most vulnerable deaths among the elderly,” Dr. David Zonies, affiliate chief medical officer for important care providers at Oregon Health & Science University, advised ABC News. “As we transitioned into different variants, the age demographic shifted. Now we see very young people dying. It’s around 30-year-olds and 40-year-olds.”

One of these individuals was father-of-two Christian Cabrera, a 40-year-old comic from Los Angeles with no underlying circumstances.

“He’s always brought joy and laughter to everybody,” his brother, Jino Cabrera Carnwath, advised ABC News. “He would be the type of person that would bust out into song in a quiet elevator.”

However, he was unvaccinated. Christian feared potential unwanted effects and, as a result of he did not get sick typically, he did not suppose he wanted the vaccine, his brother stated.

But, proper after the Christmas holidays, he began to develop signs. After trying to deal with himself at dwelling, his oxygen ranges started dropping dangerously low.

Christian was taken to Sherman Oaks Hospital, the place he was admitted to the ICU and the place he remained till he handed away on Jan. 21.

Jino, who has arrange a GoFundMe for Christian’s 3-year-old son Noel, stated two days earlier than his brother died, he acquired a textual content message from Christian in his hospital mattress saying he regretted not getting vaccinated.

“He sent me a text saying, ‘I can’t breathe. I wish I had gotten vaccinated. I really regret it. If I could do it all over again, I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life,'” Jino stated. “I think that was his message too to everybody: if you’re on the fence, please get all the protection you can, get your vaccine, get your booster.”

Dr. Taison Bell, a important care and infectious illness doctor on the University of Virginia, advised ABC News lots of his unvaccinated sufferers had related emotions and regretted their choices.

When he requested why they weren’t vaccinated, they might principally reply, “I just thought I didn’t need to get vaccinated.”

“And there are sighs of regret in how they say it,” Bell stated. “These are preventable deaths now, by and large. The people that we have in the ICU could have avoided hospitals altogether if they were vaccinated.”

Fully vaccinated individuals with preexisting circumstances additionally dying

While most U.S. COVID deaths are made up of unvaccinated individuals, there’s a small proportion of absolutely vaccinated Americans who’re getting breakthrough infections and dying.

Doctors say the overwhelming majority of those instances are amongst individuals with underlying circumstances, lots of whom are on immunosuppressive medicines.

“Also, patients who have other medical conditions: obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, HIV,” Sohbanie stated. “So, if you have other medical conditions that can also put you at high risk, those are the [fully vaccinated] patients that can wind up getting hospitalized and dying of COVID.”

Jeff Sales, a 47-year-old Army veteran and nurse, from Sarasota, Florida, was a kind of sufferers.

He enlisted within the Army at age 18 with the objective of being a medic and served two excursions in South Korea, in line with his son, Brayden Sales, 22.

During a kind of excursions, Jeff got here down with rheumatic fever, which went untreated for a number of weeks. This led to a gap in his coronary heart and, at age 22, he had a steel coronary heart valve put in.

After being medically discharged from the Army, he bought his nursing diploma and was a nurse for greater than 15 years, principally in Utah earlier than the household moved to Florida in August 2020.

“Everything in his life was about helping people and making special connections and doing everything he could for everybody and anybody,” Brayden advised ABC News.

Although Jeff labored as an orthopedic nurse, his unit had been transformed right into a COVID unit to cope with the inflow of sufferers. He took a number of precautions together with at all times carrying a masks and getting absolutely vaccinated and boosted.

However, on the evening of Jan. 20, one other nurse advised him he was trying pale. Then, he developed chills. He was admitted into the ER and at 6:00 a.m. the following day, his COVID check outcomes got here again optimistic.

Brayden stated a couple of hours later, his father was struggling to breathe, and his situation quickly declined.

Individuals with coronary heart valves have an elevated danger of blood clotting in comparison with the overall inhabitants, and one of many unwanted effects of COVID is a further elevated clotting danger. “When his blood thickened up, it caused his heart valve to fail and, when his heart valve failed, he went into complete organ failure,” Brayden stated. “If it wasn’t for his heart valve, it wouldn’t have hit him as hard, and he probably would still be here.”

On Jan. 21, simply 12 hours after testing optimistic, Jeff died.

Dr. Scott Curry, an assistant professor within the division of infectious illnesses at Medical University of South Carolina, referred to as the deaths of absolutely vaccinated individuals the “most heartbreaking” to him.

He stated, in Charleston, as of Feb. 10, COVID-19 deaths have comprised about 50% severely immunosuppressed, vaccinated sufferers and 50% unvaccinated sufferers of all ages

“When you’re a healthy adult who chose not to get vaccinated, you rolled the dice and took your chance,” Curry advised ABC News. “But when you’re immunocompromised, and you live with someone who won’t get vaccinated or you’re exposed to someone, those are the ones who will die when they get COVID. They are the ones at the greatest risk.”

Brayden stated he hopes his dad’s dying encourages others to do what they will to restrict the consequences of COVID.

“He always was an advocate of doing something to prevent the spread,” Brayden stated. “If he could get one person to just think about what they’re doing and change something to make it so this virus doesn’t spread as much, he would be happy.”

ABC News’ Mark Nichols contributed to this report.