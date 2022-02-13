Who is Romario Shepherd? – All you need to know about SRH’s 7.75 Crore recruit

Romario Shepherd created a bidding struggle among the many franchises within the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction and the Orange military of Sunrisers Hyderabad landed the West Indian of their squad for a whopping INR 7.75 Crore. Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Rajasthan Royals, all had been concerned in a fierce battle for the all-rounder. The laborious hitter settled for as many as 10 instances his base worth and surprised numerous followers.

Shepherd has been out and in of the West Indies limited-overs aspect since making his debut in 2019 and has gone on to play 10 ODIs and 14 T20Is to this point. The right-arm quick bowler has proven glimpses of wicket-taking talents however is but to set the stage on fireplace in worldwide cricket. He can definitely play the all-rounder position very well in direction of the tip and has a strike price of almost 160 within the T20Is he has performed.

Romario Shepherd’s T20 numbers in current instances

Sheperd’s general numbers within the T20 format have been good with 53 wickets in 44 video games at a mean of 21.18 and continues to be is a participant to be groomed for the long run. The 27-year-old will fall into the class of bowling all-rounders which has been one of the demanded commodities in IPL through the years and he can have the luxurious of working with Sunrisers Hyderabad teaching setup which has developed numerous Indian younger seamers.

Shepherd was just lately a part of the T20I collection in opposition to England and he was despatched in as a pinch hitter at three within the ultimate T20I. Although the transfer didn’t work as he was dismissed for simply six runs, it definitely confirmed that all-rounder has been hitting it very well within the nets and may flip round video games. He had a superb outing within the second T20I the place he fashioned a helpful partnership alongside Akeal Hossein for the ninth wicket.

Shepherd scored an unbeaten 44 within the innings in 28 balls with 5 sixes to his identify and virtually pulled off an unbelievable victory for his aspect. The franchises have been wanting into gamers with match-winning talents and he can match into the position completely on this IPL.