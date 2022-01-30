Who is Saba Azad, the mystery girl spotted with Hrithik Roshan on a dinner date

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, the thriller woman noticed with the actor on a dinner date

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been making headlines after he obtained clicked hand in hand with a thriller woman on Saturday. The duo was papped after a dinner date at Mizu restaurant in Mumbai. While Hrithik was wearing a white T-shirt paired with a pair of cargo pants and a blue jacket, his thriller woman sported a black prime and beige pants. Now, the rumours have it that the woman was Bollywood actress Saba Azad.

Fans have been questioning who the thriller woman is and have flooded social media with questions like, “Who is it? We must know!!!” or “Girlfriend? Name??” Many followers expressed that they’re pleased that Hrithik Roshan has began courting once more, others have been curious if it was true.

Who is Saba Azad?

A fan guessed that the woman exiting the restaurant with Hrithik Roshan is Saba Azad. She is a Bollywood actress and made her debut in 2008 with the movie ‘Dil Kabaddi.’ She can be seen within the 2011 movie ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’ alongside Saqib Saleem and ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy reverse Sushant Singh Rajput.

She was final seen in an anthology collection ‘Feels like Ishq’ that launched in 2021. Saba was earlier rumoured to be courting Naseeruddin and Ratna Pathak Shah’s son, Imaad Shah.

This is the primary time that Hrithik and Saba have been noticed collectively. While the rumours are rife about their courting, the duo hasn’t confirmed or denied the speculations.

Hrithik Roshan has been divorced from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan for a very long time however the two are cordial with one another. They are ceaselessly seen collectively throughout celebrations at one another homes. They even have two sons together– Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

On the work entrance, Hrithik handled his followers with the primary look as Vedha from the upcoming movie ‘Vikram Vedha’. Hrithik took to Instagram and unveiled his look. Covered in blood, the actor is seen sporting a rugged but intense look as he sports activities a heavy beard and moustache. The star accomplished his look with sun shades and stared on the digicam lens. “VEDHA. #vikramvedha,” he wrote because the caption for the picture.

Also, he will likely be masking up once more for “Krrish 4”. The hit franchise started in 2003 with “Koi… Mil Gaya”, adopted by “Krrish” (2006) and “Krrish 3” (2013).