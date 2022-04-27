Who Is Vijay Babu, Kerala Actor Accused Of Sexual Assault?

Vijay Babu is an actor and founding father of manufacturing firm Friday Film House

Vijay Babu, actor and producer of Malayalam motion pictures who now faces a case of sexual assault, is understood to again cinema on unstated points and encourage new expertise.

The founding father of manufacturing firm Friday Film House, Babu is from Kollam. After finishing college, he went to Madurai for his commencement diploma and began a profession within the media. Following a stint with Star India in Mumbai, he later tried his hand at entrepreneurship in Dubai earlier than transferring to Hyderabad to affix a senior place in Asianet and Sitara TV.

In 2009, he was again to Kerala as vice-president of Surya TV. Four years later, he give up the media trade to star his cinema innings within the Malayalam movie trade.

Babu tasted success in cinema quickly, successful the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children’s Film — as producer — for Philips and The Monkey Pen in 2014. His distinguished movies as actor and producer embrace Peruchazhi, Aadu, Mudhugauv, Aadu 2 and Home.

In his motion pictures, he’s recognized to place the highlight on unstated points within the society and again younger expertise.

The case towards him has been registered on a girl’s grievance. According to the police, the grievance was acquired on April 22. The complainant has alleged that Babu sexually assaulted her in a flat in Kochi greater than as soon as.

The complainant has alleged that Babu sexually assaulted her on the pretext of providing her a job in a film. Police are but to query or arrest Vijay Babu.