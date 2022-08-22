Who killed Bunny? All the suspects in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2

The finale for Only Murders within the Building Season 2 is quick approaching and audiences can’t wait to see if their armchair detective expertise have paid off.

With each episode of Only Murders within the Building, Mabel (played by Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and viewers residence come inside an inch of uncovering who killed Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) earlier than a brand new piece of proof, a person coated in glitter or a New York City blackout turns the complete investigation on its head.

For now, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver stay the important thing individuals of curiosity however there are lots extra suspects floating across the Arconia constructing.

Newsweek has the complete have a look at the entire suspects beneath.

Who Killed Bunny?

1. Cinda Canning

In Episode 9 of Only Murders within the Building, Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) got here out on prime as the primary suspect in Bunny Folger’s homicide.

Since Season 1 of Only Murders in the Building, it has been hinted that Cinda would faux her personal true-crime instances for her podcast, “All Is Not Okay in Oklahoma,” so she might be the one to resolve them. Their suspicions have been confirmed in Season 2, Episode 9 when Cinda’s assistant Poppy (Adina Verson), admitted she was Becky Butler—the case of Cinda’s main podcast that Mabel, Charles, and Oliver bonded over within the first place.

The discovery led Mabel to suspect Cinda will not be Bunny’s killer, however she is in reality, the felony mastermind behind Bunny’s dying and different unusual occasions happening in The Arconia.

Perhaps Cinda merely orchestrated and ordered Bunny’s dying so she would have content material for a future podcast and defeat Oliver, Mabel, and Charles who have been rapidly turning into her podcast rivals.

After all, she was standing outdoors the Arconia recording audio for the primary episode of her spinoff podcast, “Only Murderers in the Building,” because the police arrested Mabel, Charles, and Oliver for Bunny’s homicide. How may Cinda have been on the crime scene so rapidly? Perhaps she knew what was occurring inside all alongside as a result of she was behind it.

2. Detective Kreps

Detective Kreps (Michael Rapaport) is most positively working in cahoots with Cinda and maybe he was the one to kill poor Bunny Folger.

Kreps is thus far confirmed to be “glitter guy,” the identical man who attacked Mabel and stole proof linked to Bunny’s dying.

He has additionally been decided to border Mabel for Bunny’s dying, maybe making an attempt to shift the blame from himself or Cinda onto her.

Viewers will recall when Mabel got here head to head with Kreps in Season 2, Episode 9, Kreps confessed to hating “stupid amateur bull**** podcasts” and being a megafan of Cinda’s podcast “All Is Not OK in Oklahoma.”

He additionally bragged about touchdown “the smartest woman on the planet” who turned out to be Cinda.

It was then revealed Kreps had been serving to falsify proof for Cinda and her podcasts all alongside, together with within the Becky Butler case.

Nothing good ever comes from a corrupt cop and a manipulative true-crime podcaster working collectively, so solely time will inform what Kreps and Cinda are literally as much as.

3. Poppy

What if the true felony mastermind is Cinda’s assistant Poppy and Cinda and Kreps are being manipulated by her, with out their data?

As Poppy does completely all the things for Cinda, maybe she was the one to orchestrate Bunny’s dying and is the one offering the entire content material for Cinda to report on in her podcast.

Poppy has had her eyes on Cinda’s job for a very long time and maybe her plan all alongside is to wipe out the competitors by killing Bunny and framing Mabel for her dying and due to this fact ending the “Only Murderers in the Building” podcast whereas exposing Cinda for her lies in faking the Becky Butler story.

4. Alice

British artist Alice (Cara Delevingne) popped up out of nowhere and inserted herself into Mabel’s life, crossing an entire load of boundaries when she recreated Bunny’s homicide scene in Mabel’s condominium with out her consent.

Alice was additionally unmasked as a liar and although she insisted that she by no means killed Bunny, there’s something about Alice that can not be trusted.

Perhaps Alice turning up in Mabel’s life shortly after Bunny’s dying was actually only a coincidence and Alice has been a pink herring all alongside.

5. The Dimases

While Theo Dimas (James Caverly) has struck up a friendship with Mabel in latest weeks and even helped her catch “glitter guy,” the Dimases have each motive to hunt revenge towards Mabel, Charles, and Oliver.

The Dimas household isn’t any stranger to dying, having arrange a vastly profitable and unlawful grave-robbing scheme, stealing jewels from the deceased for a number of years. They additionally coated up the dying of Zoe (Olivia Reis) and framed Oscar (Aaron Dominguez).

Thankfully, their crimes have been uncovered by Oliver, Mabel and Charles they usually have been arrested by police on the finish of Season 1 however in Season 2, the father-and-son duo are out on bail.

It appears as if Theo actually is an honest man who’s determined to flee his father’s grasp however alternatively, Teddy has misplaced all the things and has each motive to take down Oliver and his sidekicks, Charles and Mabel.

Perhaps Teddy killed Bunny and is framing the trio in an act of revenge.

6. Jonathan

One established truth in Only Murders within the Building Season 2 is that Bunny’s killer stopped within the secret passageways of The Arconia and had a sneezing match. He was even noticed by Lucy, who was hiding in the identical passageway.

In Episode 8. audiences have been launched to Jonathan, a Broadway performer who’s allergic to cats and had a sneezing slot in Howard’s condominium throughout the blackout.

Could Jonathan be the killer or is Sneezegate only one huge coincidence?

Only Murders within the Building Season 2 concludes Tuesday, August 23 on Disney+ and Hulu.