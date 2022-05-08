WHO look at possible Russian war crimes

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is gathering proof for a doable struggle crimes investigation into assaults it says it has documented by Russia on healthcare amenities in Ukraine, it stated in Kyiv on Saturday.

WHO Emergencies Director Mike Ryan, on an unannounced go to along with WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, instructed a information convention it was the express duty of combatants to keep away from attacking well being amenities, but the WHO had already documented 200 assaults on hospitals and clinics within the nation.

“Intentional attacks on healthcare facilities are a breach of international humanitarian law and as such – based on investigation and attribution of the attack – represent war crimes in any situation,” Ryan stated.

“We continue to document and bear witness to these attacks … and we trust that the UN system and the International Criminal Court and others will take the necessary investigations in order to assess the criminal intent behind these attacks.”

Russia has denied earlier accusations by Ukraine and Western nations of doable struggle crimes and has additionally denied concentrating on civilians within the struggle.

Ryan stated the 200 instances didn’t signify the totality of assaults on Ukrainian medical amenities, solely these the WHO had verified. Kyiv has stated there have been round 400 such assaults since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Thursday that Russian troops had destroyed or broken practically 400 healthcare establishments in Ukraine.

Tedros instructed the identical information convention: “My message to all the people of Ukraine is this: ‘WHO stands by you’ … We continue to call on the Russian Federation to stop this war.”

WHO member states will on Tuesday contemplate a decision in opposition to Russia that features the doable closure of a serious regional workplace in Moscow, a doc obtained by Reuters confirmed final Thursday.

The draft decision stops in need of harsher sanctions resembling suspending Russia from the UN international well being company’s board, in addition to a brief freeze of its voting rights, three diplomatic and political sources stated.

The draft, ready largely by EU diplomats and submitted to the WHO’s regional workplace for Europe this week, follows a request by Ukraine signed by no less than 38 different members together with Turkey, France and Germany.

Moscow calls its actions since February 24 a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked struggle of aggression.