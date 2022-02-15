Who needs a man, I’m in love with myself

A mannequin has described her life as an autosexual, claiming she is in a shallowness relationship that goes past the erotic sphere.

A mannequin has claimed that she doesn’t want a boyfriend – as a result of she is so in love with herself.

Luana Sandien stated that she is autosexual which is a shallowness relationship that may transcend the erotic sphere, The Sun stories.

The divorced mannequin provides that she doesn’t want a boyfriend to expertise sexual pleasure, and revealed that she is going to even be fortunately having fun with Valentines day alone.

She says: “If I see myself in the mirror, I’m already excited. Being autosexual, as I see it, is along the same lines as being an independent person.”

Luana claimed she’s not occupied with having a relationship with another person in the mean time.

She continued: “I found myself single. It’s the best thing a woman can do for herself.”

It was again in June final yr the mannequin got here out and admitted she’d wish to date herself final June.

She stated: “It means I’m attracted to myself. I always felt that way, I just didn’t know there was a name for it.

“It’s nice to know I’m not crazy for it, or a massive narcissist, it’s something real that a lot of people experience.

“It was very important to find out that I’m not alone. As sexy as that may sound, and it is, it’s kind of self-love on steroids.

“There was always a part of me that thought it was weird – so it’s nice to have this statement that it’s normal.”

Sexpert Casey defined that autosexuality is a trait whereby one is turned on by “engaging in their own eroticism“.

She added: “A prime example of this is simply women in general.”

“While it may not be true for everyone, we generally feel more sexual and turned on when we feel we ourselves are sexy.”

“But it’s not just about the ladies. It can also be the ability to turn oneself on through looking at, visualising, touching or smelling.”

