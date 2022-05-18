‘Who pays for all that?’: CBA small business boss queries wage hikes

However, Morgan mentioned she wished to “change the narrative” across the small enterprise business and whereas it was true that sure sectors have been struggling, she mentioned it had been a “very uneven experience” and lots of have been in a robust place for progress.

“I’m really optimistic about the future,” she mentioned. “The rhetoric around small businesses has been negative for too long. When I look at small businesses, I see passion, drive, resilience, grit. This is the story we want to bring out.”

Small companies had constructed up money buffers throughout the lockdown intervals and have been now seeking to make investments to develop. Morgan mentioned demand for lending wouldn’t be decreased by rising charges, which she mentioned remained “relatively low”.

“There’s still a huge incentive to borrow and invest,” she mentioned. “I don’t think the cost of debt is a barrier for many small businesses,” she mentioned, including there had been “huge growth” in demand for asset and gear finance.