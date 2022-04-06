‘Who told you to come and testify?’ – defence witness in Rameez Patel trial goes silent in court | News24

A witness within the homicide trial of Rameez Patel refused to reply sure questions by going silent for a number of minutes throughout cross-examination.

His actions pissed off the prosecutor and the choose.

Rameez Patel is on trial for the homicide of his spouse in 2015.

A defence witness within the trial of homicide accused Rameez Patel utterly froze whereas underneath cross-examination by the State within the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo on Tuesday.

The witness, Doctor Babula, had, at first, testified with out hesitation when questioned by defence lawyer, advocate Meshack Thipe, on a number of the occasions that had transpired on the day of the homicide.

The defence introduced him in as a witness to corroborate sure points of Patel’s evidence-in-chief.

Patel is on trial for the homicide of his spouse, Fatima, at their marital dwelling within the suburb of Nirvana in Polokwane on 10 April 2015.

Babula testified that he was a common employee at Patel’s retail enterprise in Nirvana, from 2010 to 2017. He testified in regards to the actions on the store on the day of the crime.

He stated Patel arrived within the morning in formal put on, however had a change of clothes after lunch – one thing he did virtually every day.

He stated on the day of the crime, Patel’s family helper, Sibongile, arrived with two of Patel’s youngsters in a blue Toyota Corolla within the afternoon. The automotive was pushed by Patel’s brother, Razeen.

After a while, Razeen, Sibongile and the 2 youngsters drove off once more. Patel adopted in a gold-coloured bakkie.

But underneath cross-examination by prosecutor, advocate Lethabo Mashiane, Babula contradicted himself.

When Mashiane requested him to make clear in regards to the automobiles, Babula stated he could not keep in mind who drove which automotive “because they have a fleet of cars”.

After persistent probing on the problem, Mashiane then requested him:

Who instructed you to come back and testify?

It was at this stage that Babula seemingly went right into a quiet state of paralysis. He went silent for nearly 5 minutes regardless of Mashiane and Judge Joseph Raulinga pushing him to reply the query.

He later replied: “I just came on my own.”

Mashiane then requested him once more: “How did you know the accused was in court today?”

Babula once more went silent for a couple of minutes, a lot to Mashiane and Raulinga’s frustration.

The choose then remarked: “I find it very strange. This has never happened in my entire career. Whoever coached you must be a very good teacher.”

Mashiane agreed: “In this field we never cease to learn.”

The choose then requested Thipe to help.

However, the defence lawyer stated: “It’s a simple question. I don’t know why he doesn’t want to answer. He’s under cross-examination and how do I get in there as a (defence) counsel?”

Patel has maintained his innocence and had earlier instructed in court docket that his spouse might have been killed whereas he was at work.

