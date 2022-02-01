WHO warns ‘premature’ to declare victory over COVID-19

The World Health Organization chief warned Tuesday that it’s too early for nations to both declare victory over COVID-19 or quit makes an attempt to halt transmission.

“It is premature for any country to either surrender or to declare victory,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advised reporters.

“This virus is dangerous, and it continues to evolve before our very eyes.”

His remark got here as Denmark on Tuesday turned the primary EU nation to carry all of its home COVID-19 curbs regardless of document numbers of instances of the milder pmicron variant, with quite a few different nations eying related strikes.

“We’re concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines and because of omicron’s high transmissibility and lower severity, preventing transmission is no longer possible, and no longer necessary,” Tedros stated.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” he stated, stressing that “more COVID-19 transmission means more deaths.”

The UN well being company chief identified that since omicron was first noticed in southern Africa 10 weeks in the past, practically 90 million instances have been reported to the WHO – greater than in all of 2020.

And whereas the brand new COVID-19 variant is thought to be milder, he burdened that “we are now starting to see a very worrying increase in deaths in most regions of the world.”

It is significant, he stated, to maintain striving to halt transmission of the virus.

“We are not calling for any country to return to so-called lockdown,” Tedros stated, including although that “we are calling on all countries to protect their people using every tool in the toolkit, not vaccines alone.”

The WHO head burdened the necessity to proceed monitoring rising variants, together with the omicron sub-lineage BA.2.

“This virus will continue to evolve, which is why we call on countries to continue testing, surveillance and sequencing,” he stated.

“We can’t fight this virus if we don’t know what it’s doing.”

