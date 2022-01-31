Who will be the next Chief Justice? Join us for live coverage and analysis of the interviews | News24

This week the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will interview 4 candidates for the place of Chief Justice.

The interviews will happen from 1 February to 4 February.

News24 readers can observe our dwell protection of the interviews, with up-to-the-minute reporting from News24 specialist authorized journalist Karyn Maughan and News24 courtroom reporter Jeanette Chabalala.

Subscribers to News24 may have unique entry to post-interview in-depth evaluation.

The 4 nominees are: Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, President of the Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya, Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

READ | Karyn Maughan: Zondo, Maya, Madlanga and Mlambo: Meet the nominees for SA’s next Chief Justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa nominated them in November after contemplating the suggestions of a panel headed by Judge Navanethem Pillay.

The panel evaluated greater than 500 candidates chosen by members of the general public. The panel then shortlisted eight individuals to suggest to Ramaphosa.

In a primary for South Africa, the JSC known as for feedback on former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s substitute final 12 months as a part of a session course of.

Join us dwell on Tuesday from 09:00.