In Cameroon, the Higi individuals study crabs, watching the place the claws dig inside a basket. Ancient Greeks most popular to ponder rooster guts. Meantime, the Renaissance fad was aeromancy, a fortune-teller lobbing sand to see what future the mess spelt.

Modern Australians, in contrast, financial institution on Ipsos to inform the long run, or Roy Morgan, or possibly Newspoll, every survey forecasting the angle of a two party-preferred tilt. Not each Australian, nevertheless. Some clans can boast the equal of Aunt Agatha, whose arthritic knees personal magical powers, her aches betraying the federal leaning, relying which leg offers her extra strife.

My prophecies, however, derive from cryptomancy, an arcane customized that solely deepens in significance come election time. As you learn this, the poll bins are filling, the early tallies quickly to emerge. Exit polls attempt to sketch the developments. But let me spare you the suspense, supplied I understand how to learn the clues.

Some voters depend on exit polls, however David Astle sees election ends in crossword clues. Credit:Jo Gay

The Coalition, we all know, have emphasised stability all marketing campaign. Staying the course. Holding our nerve. Keeping with the group, and so on. Tellingly, the rhetoric was anticipated by the English compiler Acnestis, whose clue hinted: “Very bad time to lose foundations? Exactly! (8).” The reply is VERBATIM, the place every phrase in VERY BAD TIME loses their closing letter.