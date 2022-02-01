Whoopi Goldberg sparks backlash after ‘reprehensible’ Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has sparked outrage on her US discuss present after she made “reprehensible” feedback concerning the Holocaust.

During an on-air dialogue a few Tennessee college district’s current ban of the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel Maus, which is a few Holocaust survivor, Goldberg argued that the genocide was broader than a race-based injustice, NY Post reviews.

“The Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race,” Goldberg, 66, mentioned repeatedly. “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

Other View co-hosts have been fast to disagree.

“Well, it’s about white supremacy. That’s what it’s about,” interrupted political strategist Ana Navarro. “It’s about going after Jews and Gypsies.”

“But these are two groups of white people,” retorted Goldberg. “You’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white because black, white, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other.”

Bringing it again to the Art Spiegelman ebook in query, Goldberg went on: “If you hear about Maus, should you be worried? Should your child say, ‘Oh my God, I wonder if that’s me’? No. That’s not what they’re going to say. They’re going to say, ‘I don’t want to be like that.’”

In the temporary however tumultuous dialogue, wherein the co-hosts might at factors barely be understood over each other, Joy Behar famous that the Nazis thought-about Jewish folks to be “a different race,” the Daily Beast famous.

At one other level, Navarro emphasised the significance of educating kids concerning the Holocaust, noting that it has been evoked by anti-vaxxers to match Nazis forcing folks to put on “Jewish badges” with Covid-19 vaccination mandates requiring folks to indicate their vaccine playing cards.

“So it is necessary for kids to learn about the Holocaust,” mentioned Navarro.

The dialogue ended awkwardly when Goldberg, whereas everybody else was nonetheless talking, turned to the digital camera to declare it time for a industrial break.

Goldberg is often a voice of purpose on the panel, providing a well-timed eye roll or strategic non-reaction. However, these offensive remarks garnered swift backlash.

Liora Rez, government director of watchdog group StopAntisemitism, known as Goldberg’s feedback “reprehensible.”

“I am the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors on both sides of my family. To say that the Holocaust was not about race when everything the Nazis did was to ensure the purity of the Aryan race is blatantly untrue, and it is reprehensible,” mentioned Rez.

“Six million Jews were gassed, starved and massacred because we were deemed an inferior race. For Goldberg to minimise our trauma and suffering by claiming we are from a privileged class is the epitome of whitewashing and gaslighting Jews, and it needs to stop.”

Twitter was fast to name out Goldberg’s remarks as properly:

Goldberg’s reps haven’t responded to request for remark.

Goldberg herself is but to make a press release relating to the backlash.

This story initially appeared on New York Post and was reproduced right here with permission