“Who’s He?”: Tejashwi Yadav On Prashant Kishor Remark On Bihar Development

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav yesterday dismissed ballot strategist Prashant Kishor’s declare of “no development in Bihar for 30 years”.

Mr Kishor had blamed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying that the state noticed no growth throughout their tenures.

Speaking to reporters right here, Tejashwi Yadav termed the comment baseless. “Prashant Kishor’s statement does not make any sense to even merit an answer. It is a baseless statement. I am not aware of his whereabouts, who is he? He has never been a factor in anything so far,” he mentioned.

The RJD chief additionally spoke concerning the Chief Minister’s response on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act within the nation and hit out on the Nitish Kumar-led social gathering for casting its vote in favour of the Bill within the Parliament.

Mr Kumar had mentioned that the CAA is a coverage matter and the state authorities was extra involved about safeguarding individuals from Covid. The remarks got here in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assertion through which he mentioned that the Act could be applied quickly after the top of the pandemic.

Taking a swipe on the Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav mentioned his social gathering had prolonged assist to the Bill in Parliament and due to this fact his statements on the topic don’t matter.

“Our stand is clear on CAA-NRC. We have always been opposing this in the Parliament and I don’t think it will be implemented anytime soon in Bihar. JDU had supported the Bill in Parliament. The people had hit the roads in protest against the Bill and every party had put forward its stance on the matter. If the JDU voted in favour of CAA, then statements do not matter,” the RJD chief mentioned.