Why Alameddine wants to use encrypted apps

A member of the Alameddine household has failed in his bid to have a court docket change bail situations so he can use encrypted messaging apps as he awaits a listening to into allegations he intimidated three ladies in home violence associated incidents.

Mohamad Alameddine has pleaded not responsible to varied offences together with three counts of assault occasioning precise bodily hurt, 4 counts of intimidation, 4 counts of utilizing a carriage service to menace, harass or offend and one depend of assaulting police.

Camera Icon Police beforehand put a warrant out for Mohamad Alameddine’s arrest after he was accused of home violence offences. Credit: Supplied

As a part of situations hooked up to bail he was granted, the 38-year-old should not possess a couple of cell phone and never use a tool that has encrypted messaging apps on it like What’s App, Wickr, Telegram, Signal and Viber.

Citing a change in circumstances surrounding his case, Mr Alameddine sought to have the bail situations modified so he may use the apps.

Since September final 12 months, the NSW Supreme Court heard Mr Alameddine had been allowed to speak to the three ladies he was accused of committing crimes towards regardless of apprehended violence orders being in place to guard the ladies.

Mr Alameddine’s lawyer mentioned the change in AVO situations permitting communication along with his shopper’s alleged victims meant the potential danger posed had been assessed to be lower than beforehand was the case and the bail situations ought to replicate these within the AVOs.

Camera Icon Mr Alameddine’s case returns to court docket in June. Credit: Supplied

The court docket heard Mr Alameddine didn’t need to use the apps for any felony causes and he may already contact the alleged sufferer in-person so there needs to be no downside contacting them on-line.

The Crown prosecutor mentioned a listening to to finalise Mr Alameddine’s case was because of be heard in June and the prevailing bail situations ought to stay in place till then.

If Mr Alameddine was capable of contact the alleged victims via encrypted apps the communications could be “unsurveilled and undetected” in ways in which would enhance the chance of interference with police witnesses, the prosecutor informed the court docket.

Justice Robertson Wright mentioned as Mr Alameddine had a felony historical past that was trigger for concern and a warrant needed to be beforehand put out for his arrest.

Mr Alameddine’s bail situations weren’t unreasonable and would solely apply for the subsequent two months, Justice Wright mentioned as he rejected the request to permit use of encrypted apps.