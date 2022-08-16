Why Amazon warehouse workers walked off the job in San Bernardino

Warehouse employees at Amazon’s largest air freight facility on the West Coast walked off the job Monday, demanding increased pay and reduction from sizzling situations they are saying are unsafe.

Organizers with a gaggle known as Inland Empire Amazon Workers United mentioned in a Facebook post that 160 staff walked out on the San Bernardino International Airport facility, which is a essential a part of Amazon’s logistics community and one of many firm’s three U.S. “air hubs.”

In an announcement, Amazon officers disputed the quantity, saying that 74 out of roughly 1,500 staff on the facility walked out.

About 900 staff on the San Bernardino airport have signed a petition calling for base pay to be elevated from $17 per hour to $22 per hour, Inland Empire Amazon Workers United mentioned in an announcement.

“Amazon could deliver a higher standard for workers, but they don’t,” mentioned Sara Fee, who has labored on the air hub because it opened in March 2021. “A warehouse is just a warehouse. A company is just a company. The people are what makes it all work, and we are strong and united to fight for what we deserve.”

Amazon is the most important non-public sector employer within the Inland Empire, organizers mentioned. Of the greater than 200,000 warehouse employees within the area, 1 in 5 work at Amazon amenities.

“Amazon promised the Inland Empire quality jobs,” organizers mentioned in another Facebook post. “They failed to deliver. Amazon has forced us to work in extreme heat, barely paid us enough to afford rent, and now we are being retaliated against for speaking up.”

Paul Flaningan, an Amazon spokesperson, mentioned the corporate respects staff’ proper to make their opinions identified exterior the office and that there have been “many established ways” that employees can voice issues internally.

“We are proud to provide full-time employees at our San Bernardino Air Hub and throughout the region a minimum starting wage of $17 an hour,” Flaningan mentioned. “Depending on their shift, our full-time employees can earn up to $19.25 an hour and receive industry-leading benefits including healthcare from Day 1, 401(k) with 50% company match, and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave.”

Amazon officers are constantly listening to issues and taking a look at methods they will enhance, he mentioned, including that the corporate offers aggressive pay, complete advantages and an “engaging, safe work experience.”

In July, employees submitted a petition calling for pay will increase throughout Amazon’s Prime Week gross sales occasion, saying their wages will not be sufficient to dwell on in Southern California.

In the petition, staff mentioned employees making $17 per hour and dealing 40 hours per week take residence about $2,200 per thirty days, however the common lease in California is $1,700 and the typical in San Bernardino is $1,650, “meaning that over 75% of our income is going to rent alone.”

“We can barely afford to live in today’s economy,” the petition mentioned.

The employees additionally expressed involved about unsafe working situations brought on by extreme warmth.

During July, temperatures reached at the least 95 levels on the airport on 24 days, organizers mentioned.

When staff confronted managers, Amazon created an extra relaxation space, however unsafe situations stay “in many work areas,” in line with the assertion.

“Working in the heat feels like you are suffocating,” mentioned Melissa Ojeda, who has labored on the facility for greater than a 12 months. “You need to take breaks and you can overheat really easily. They don’t make it easy to take breaks to allow your body to cool down.”

When the San Bernardino air hub opened final 12 months, organizers mentioned, some in the neighborhood raised issues concerning the high quality of jobs on the facility and its results on air pollution.

A 2018 research discovered that Amazon’s flights into and out of airports in Riverside and San Bernardino counties launched about 620,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide into the ambiance and that the 2 counties had the worst ozone air pollution within the nation, air pollution that was largely attributed to the warehousing trade, in line with Amazon Workers United’s assertion.

Amazon operates 14 flights a day out and in of the 24-hour facility on the positioning of the previous Norton Air Force Base, the organizers mentioned.

“Amazon has said its goal is to operate 26 flights a day,” they mentioned. “The number of workers at the warehouse fluctuates, currently about 1,300 but more than 1,800 in peak season, demonstrating the lack of stability in these Amazon jobs.”