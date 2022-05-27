Why are staff at Spanish embassies around the world on strike?

\r\n If there ever was a transparent indication that Spanish salaries and work circumstances will not be according to that of their European counterparts, this can be it.\u00a0\nIt all started on March 14th 2022, when employees on the Spanish Embassy in London known as an indefinite strike.\u00a0\nThey demand and proceed to demand a wage replace after 13 years of reported wage freezes, equal pay for all employees in the identical administrative class, and the choice of contributing to Spain\u2019s social safety system somewhat than the UK\u2019s.\u00a0\n\n\n\ud83d\udce3 Hola a [email\u00a0protected]: Iniciamos nuestra andadura en redes sociales publicando nuestro manifiesto. Si dese\u00e1is colaborar con [email\u00a0protected], os animamos a que firm\u00e9is y compart\u00e1is la petici\u00f3n. Gracias!!!\ud83d\udce3 https:\/\/t.co\/DUUITGQfAf pic.twitter.com\/hvwxXjlf83\n\u2014 Personal Laboral Exterior (PLEX) Reino Unido (@PlexReinoUnido) March 27, 2022\n\nThe manifesto by Spain\u2019s consular workers explaining the explanations for the strike, beneath the headline \u201cAbandoned\u201d.\nThe salaries of Spain\u2019s consular workers within the UK vary between \u20ac20,000 and \u20ac26,000 per 12 months, not sufficient to cowl London\u2019s sky-high residing prices, workers rightfully declare.\nREAD ALSO: Spanish Embassy staff in UK go on strike over pay and work conditions\nThese calls for and strike actions had been replicated at consulates in Manchester and Edinburgh afterward in March, and though the huelgas (strikes) within the United Kingdom have been decreased to a few hours a day after strike organisers PLEX (Labour Personnel of the Foreign Service) reached some consensus with Madrid, the issues aren\u2019t utterly resolved but.\nIn truth, anger in opposition to Spain\u2019s Foreign Affairs Ministry (Ministerio de Exteriores) seems to be boiling over world wide.\n\nDomino impact\u00a0\nProtests within the UK have now incited strikes amongst Spanish embassy workers in different international locations together with France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland and Australia.\n\n\nEl colectivo #PLEX de #Irlanda comenzamos nuestra movilizaci\u00f3n en redes para exigir la mejora de nuestras dram\u00e1ticas condiciones laborales. \u00bfCu\u00e1l es nuestra situaci\u00f3n? L\u00e9elo en el comunicado. \ud83d\udc47\ud83d\udc47\ud83d\udc47\nGracias por vuestro apoyo\u2757\ufe0f\u2757\ufe0f\u2757\ufe0f#abandonados #excluidos@jmalbares @MAECgob pic.twitter.com\/6tOKbxTwFJ\n\u2014 PLEX_Irlanda (@PLEX_Irlanda) May 26, 2022\n\nStaff based mostly in China are additionally displaying their assist by sending letters to their superiors with related calls for.\nIn Israel, Spanish consular employees are protesting exterior their embassy throughout their lunch breaks, and all through Latin America embassy workers are on the point of perform their very own strikes. \u00a0\nAs is the case with workers within the UK, they're difficult their low pay and wage freezes, which they declare typically don\u2019t meet the minimal wage within the nation they\u2019re residing in.\nAccording to union representatives, all workers overseas have had their salaries \u201cfrozen since 2009, despite inflation and greater pressure on the workforce, which is creating an increasingly tense environment\u201d.\nIn France on the consulate in Lyon, employee Marta Navarro has stated that they \u201cearn below the French minimum interprofessional salary and that the only way the consulate is managing to function is due to internship staff\u201d who will be paid much less. \u00a0\n\n\nProtestas: Embajada y oficina Comercial Paris,consulado de Estrasburgo,Toulouse y Burdeos. Por unas condiciones de trabajo dignas. #abandonados #sinconveniolaboral #hartos #ignorados #excluidos @jmalbares @EmbEspFrancia @MAECgob @Yolanda_Diaz_ @sanchezcastejon pic.twitter.com\/v5AvZp5CCZ\n\u2014 PLEX Francia (@PlexFrancia) May 20, 2022\n\nWhile in Germany, Spanish embassy workers are protesting the lack of buying energy after 13 years of wage freezing, for which they demand a wage improve. The wage of a consular official on the Berlin consulate is round \u20ac36,732 per 12 months.\u00a0\nIn Brussels, workers say that though in 2019 there was a 3.2 p.c improve in wages in most European Union international locations, it didn't make up for the lack of buying energy. They argue that within the final 9 months there have been 4 wage will increase in Belgium and so they haven't obtained any of them.\u00a0\n\nHay d\u00edas en los que no sabemos si entrar o salir de nuestro asombro. \nTras semanas de movilizaciones, los empleados p\u00fablicos \u2013 excluidos del Convenio \u00danico \u2013 siguen tan ignorados como siempre. Qu\u00e9 capacidad de di\u00e1logo y negociaci\u00f3n tienen nuestros administradores?@jmalbares pic.twitter.com\/sY0PEGMJOb\n\u2014 Personal Laboral Exterior (PLEX) \u2013 B\u00e9lgica (@PlexBelgica) May 26, 2022\n\n\nAnd down beneath in Australia, Marcos Redondo, an official of the Spanish Consulate in Sydney has advised the Spanish press that \u201cin 2017 they were on strike for 35 working days.\u201d But after virtually a month and a half, the employees couldn't maintain the strike, as they may not afford the lack of wages. Since then, they've despatched a number of letters addressed to the Australian ambassador to Spain saying that Sydney employees \u201care again below the legal minimum wage for the fifth consecutive year\u201d.\u00a0\nAlthough the primary demand of Exteriores\u2018 workforce abroad is a wage increase, they also want a labour agreement, which will regulate their working conditions. Those in the UK also want to be able to contribute to Spain\u2019s social safety system somewhat than the UK\u2019s, which since Brexit provides increased advantages than the British system.\nVisa processing delays and longer ready instances\nSpain\u2019s embassies and consulates overseas are chargeable for issuing Spanish passports, providing help to Spanish nationals and processing visas for foreigners who need to transfer to Spain, amongst different duties.\u00a0\nThere have been stories that a whole lot of Spaniards residing within the UK are trapped within the nation because of their passports expiring and never\u00a0 with the ability to get an appointment to resume their paperwork on the Spanish embassy or consulates for months, even earlier than the strikes started in March.\nThis showcases how deep rooted the issues are at Spain\u2019s embassies and consulates within the UK. In 2021, Spain\u00a0went for six months without having an Ambassador in the United Kingdom and there have been ongoing complaints for the previous years about lengthy queues, poor service and prolonged processing instances, all of which have worsened because of Covid-19 and Brexit.\n\n\n\u203c\ufe0f4\ufe0f\u20e3\u00b0 d\u00eda consecutivo de protestas en #ReinoUnido\u203c\ufe0fEl tiempo de espera ha terminado y seguimos sin noticias ni realidades tangibles#LasPalabritasSeLasLlevaElViento y #EstoPareceTarifa #26Mayo@jmalbares @mjmonteroc @joseluisescriva @MAECgob @EmbSpainUK @Haciendagob @Hilda_Jim pic.twitter.com\/NJPZQGaxjS\n\u2014 Personal Laboral Exterior (PLEX) Reino Unido (@PlexReinoUnido) May 26, 2022\n\nSpanish embassy and consular employees in contrast argue that they aren't solely underpaid, they're understaffed.\nFrom a foreigner\u2019s perspective, the current strikes within the UK have meant that anybody making an attempt to use for Spain\u2019s Non-Lucrative Visa, Golden Visa, work visas or scholar visas has needed to wait longer than they'd initially deliberate for appointments and processing, inflicting some documentation to run out and affecting their relocation objectives.\u00a0\nThis backlog of functions is now slowly however absolutely addressed within the United Kingdom, however new strikes and protests by consular workers world wide are prone to end in the same limbo for a lot of different candidates who should take care of Spanish embassies or consulates.\n\n\n\n\n window.fbAsyncInit = function() \n FB.init(\n appId : 1880204065538033,\n cookie : true,\n xfbml : true,\n version : "v10.0"\n )\n ;\n \n (function(d, s, id)\n var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];\n if (d.getElementById(id)) return;\n js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;\n js.src = "https:\/\/connect.facebook.net\/en_US\/sdk.js";\n fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);\n (document, "script", "facebook-jssdk"));\n \n function checkFBLogin() {\n if (window.FB && typeof FB.getLoginStatus === "function") {\n FB.getLoginStatus(function(response) \n if (response.status === "connected") \n \/\/ implement relation fb id with user email\n fetch(\n "\/wp-json\/thelocal\/v1\/fb-news-token",\n \n method: "POST",\n body: JSON.stringify(\n \n access: response.authResponse.accessToken\n \n ),\n \n \n )\n .then((response) => \n console.log("success");\n );\n else \n setTimeout(checkFBLogin, 1000);\n \n );\n } else \n setTimeout(checkFBLogin, 1000);\n \n }\n checkFBLogin();\n \n \n \n \r\n\r\nSource link