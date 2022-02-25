Why Aussie teen sensation Josh Giddey is about to get even better

Aussie Josh Giddey has been lighting up the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder and shortly he’ll have much more possibilities to impress.

Josh Giddey has exploded in his NBA rookie season and the younger Aussie will now have much more possibilities to shine because of a tactical change applied by his coach on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Since being chosen with decide six of the newest draft, 19-year-old Giddey has lit up the NBA along with his laser-like passing recreation, basketball IQ and knack for knocking down rebounds.

Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has been blown away by the Aussie.

“He’s a really good player. He’s just getting better and better every month,” Daigneault stated.

Daigneault has been so impressed by Giddey’s on-ball play that he’s set to present the Aussie extra alternative to guide the Thunder’s offence going ahead.

Daigneault defined that when Giddey and the Thunder’s different beginning guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander share the courtroom on offence, the Aussie can now count on to have the ball extra usually.

Fans bought a style of the change within the Thunder’s 124-104 loss to the high-flying Phoenix Suns on Friday afternoon (AEDT).

“It’s going to take a load off Shai,” Daigneault defined.

“Josh is really good on ball and part of maximising the team is nurturing that.

“It’s an evolution of those two players who are really good players that we are going forward with.”

Giddey lauded Gilgeous-Alexander for agreeing to the transfer, which can take alternatives away from the American on offence.

“It speaks to how he is as a guy,” Giddey stated.

“He’s really unselfish. He could have 50 (points) a lot of nights. He buys into what we’re trying to build here.

“I love playing with him. I think our chemistry is getting better. I think in a few years we could be one of the best back courts in the league.”

“I know to be one of the best teams in the league, which we want to be very soon, you’ve got to have multiple guys that can play on ball,” Gilgeous-Alexander added.

The transfer may assist Giddey shatter much more data than he already has since arriving within the NBA.

Giddey had scored a triple double in every of the Thunder’s final three video games previous to Friday.

He is now the primary, second, third and fourth youngest participant in NBA historical past to file a triple double and the primary rookie because the 1960-61 season to submit one in three consecutive video games.

The reigning Western Conference Rookie of the Month, Giddey additionally took half in each the Skills Challenge and Rising Stars mini-tournament at All Star Weekend final weekend.

Giddey’s group crashed out of the Rising Stars event early, however the Aussie impressed within the Skills Challenge.