Why Aussies are furious about this photo

An advert for a four-bedroom home in Queensland has infuriated householders and tenants, with lots of taking to Reddit to rant about councils and lament the state of the Australian property market.

An aerial shot of the house — situated in Logan and positioned on a 3258 sqm block — was shared to the discussion board website.

At first look, it seems to be like your common block of land — however on nearer inspection, has an L-shaped “private yard” that wraps across the neighbouring residence on one facet, and little or no house between the neighbouring home on the opposite facet.

Many identified the narrow-looking residence and odd formed yard have been seemingly the results of one particular person shopping for a single, giant block of land after which dividing it into two or three.

“I imagine the weird block shape was due to an owner dividing one larger block into two, rather than anyone who was in a position to build row houses,” commented one person.

Another wrote that they “used to live in a house where the owner sold off part of the backyard (original block was over 1000 sqm so we still had a yard)”.

“Developer next door built three units on his resulting L shaped block. Then I discovered selling off your yard was not uncommon here,” they went on.

“To access the back you have to go THROUGH the current house which makes it impractical to build or sell afterwards. The block on the left would be a better proposition for that.”

“I’m guessing it was one block that got divided into 3? Basing it on the size of the neighbours to the lot of 3,” agreed a 3rd particular person.

“Probably two blocks next to each other subdivided into 3. Those are 3 thin houses, in the same space you could have 2 regular width houses with a normal size gap in between.”

Others mentioned the property made it clear that “intelligent urban planning just isn’t the Australian way”.

“That a lot yard house is a rarity these days. I assume the one purpose they didn’t (put a home on the yard) was as a result of they couldn’t work out the best way to get a driveway down there with out shedding half a home,” one person said.

The home’s narrow layout also caused frustration among users, who described it as “90 per cent just one corridor”.

“All the new housing estates on the edge of town have tiny blocks filled with houses like this,” one user, who lives on the outskirts of Melbourne, wrote.

“The authorities could release a little bit more land but no — they insist on cramming everyone together like this. I understand in the city this can be an issue, but here there is no reason to do it.

“Backyards don‘t exist in the new estates. I wonder why people don’t just build townhouses if you’re going to share your space with the neighbours so closely.”

“This is very standard around older suburbs now,” commented another.

“All the 700-800sqm blocks being bought by investor‘s and either having the old house knocked down and 2 or 3 units built, or the old house kept and another unit plonked in the backyard.

“I‘m seeing this happen all around me and it’s a real shame. But I rent here as I can’t afford to buy either, and will be moving out to the urban sprawl with all the other first home buyers.”

A third agreed that the house and odd block were symptoms of “outdated zoning laws”.

“The vast majority of land in Australian cities is zoned exclusively for single family detached houses. Its illegal to build a few town houses in this spot. Illegal to build a small apartment,” they said.

“As a result we end up with our inner city suburbs being low density extremely unaffordable when it should be medium to high density because that‘s where everything is, jobs, services, entertainment.

“High density does not mean high rise. High density can be row homes with larger internal spaces and larger back yards with more housing units per block. High density can be achieved with three-storey housing.

“What we have now is low density, large internal spaces, single storey homes, no backyard, dark colour roofs and walls, hot houses, clogged roads because everyone is forced to drive as there are no services in low density suburbs. Change the zoning to allow suitable 21st century housing to be built and you solve the housing and affordability crisis.”