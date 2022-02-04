Why Barbados got 2 for social life on Kayak’s remote work list | Loop Barbados

Barbados has acquired two out of 100 for social life by Kayak.com for its Welcome Stamp Visa initiative, which facilitates distant working for as much as a yr on the sunny island.

This quantity stood out to Barbadians who noticed that the Welcome Stamp ranks quantity 3 within the Caribbean and quantity seven within the South America and Caribbean area.

So, why did Barbados rating two for social life?

Kayak mentioned that the social life class was measured based mostly on three facets:

1) English Proficiency Index rating

The EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI) rating is predicated on take a look at knowledge from greater than 2,200,000 take a look at takers world wide who took the EF Standard English Test (EF SET) or one among EF English placement assessments in 2019. Read extra in regards to the EF EPI here. For nations the place an EF EPI rating shouldn’t be accessible however the place the English language is an official language, the very best EF EPI rating of 652 was utilized.

Source: EF EPI (Accessed on 29/09/2021)

2) Going out

Avg. variety of bars and golf equipment in 5 main cities (per 100,000 inhabitants).

Sources: Open Street Map

3) Culture

Avg. variety of theatres, museums and galleries in 5 main cities (per 100,000 inhabitants).

Sources: Open Street Map

See additionally

For English proficiency, Barbados acquired 652. Under Going out, Barbados acquired 13. While for Culture, the island acquired a rating of 1.

Barbados’ tradition rating will in all probability improve beneath this metric within the subsequent yr to 3 years if the nation continues to advertise itself as a vacation spot for nomads and distant staff. How will this quantity improve? The nation now has the recently-completed and opened Golden Square Freedom Park and one other museum and heritage village are coming to the Newton Burial Ground with extra heritage tourism works probably within the pipeline.

Of the Caribbean islands, the very best rating was 3, and it was assigned to Aruba. The nation acquired 24 for its Going out measurement.

Jamaica ranked fifth out of the Caribbean islands and in social life, Jamaica too acquired a rating of two. For English proficiency Jamaica acquired 652, for Culture 2, and for Going out, surprisingly, it acquired 13 too, like Barbados.

Barbados and Aruba acquired 55 out of 100 general and Jamaica acquired 53. Dominica received the highest spot amongst the Caribbean islands with 67, receiving a excessive rating of 65 in well being and security. However, on social life, like its regional neighbours, Dominica acquired a low worth, solely incomes one level within the social life class.