Why bread in Spain doesn’t taste the same anymore

In Spain, bread is seen as an integral a part of most meals, whether or not that’s as a bocadillo (stuffed baguette) or a tostada (toast) for breakfast, a basket of bread as an accompaniment to the primary meal at lunch or bread eaten with chilly cuts and cheese as a part of tapas dishes within the night.

According to the newest figures accessible from Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Spaniards eat a median of 34.12 kilos of bread per particular person per 12 months.

With that in thoughts, it’s clear that many in Spain will have the ability to inform if their bread begins to style in another way.

This new style is right down to the truth that Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture has established a most quantity of salt content material for bread, a rule which got here into impact on April 1st 2022.

The Ministry seeks to supply “healthier products and with the maximum guarantees” for customers.

Bread in Spain is now much less salty and due to this fact a bit blander in style, however no less than it’s more healthy.

The new rule establishes that the utmost content material of salt allowed in “common bread”, have to be 1.31 grammes per 100 grammes of bread, if analysed by chloride willpower. Or, 1.66 grammes of salt per 100 grammes of bread, if analysed by complete sodium.

The new regulation defines “common bread” as being “made with flour or whole grain flour”, that means that it impacts each white and wholemeal breads.

The bread high quality customary was permitted in April 2019 by Royal Decree 308/2019 and got here into power on July 1st of 2021, though the precise measure on salt content material was postponed till April 1st 2022, in order that producers would have time to adapt their manufacturing processes and labelling.

Salt and well being

This new regulation concerning the quantity of salt allowed in bread will convey Spain extra in step with the parameters of the World Health Organisation (WHO), which recommends a salt consumption of lower than 5 grammes (roughly 2g sodium) per particular person per day.

However, in accordance with the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan), Spaniards eat a median of as much as 9.8 grammes of salt per day. High sodium consumption can contribute to hypertension and improve the chance of coronary heart illness and strokes.

Spanish Minister of Agriculture Luis Planas stated that this alteration marks a “legal precedent” by way of regulating meals high quality necessities in Spain and that this measure “encourages” consumption, with a diminished VAT for these merchandise thought of “healthier”, reminiscent of wholemeal or low-salt bread.

The altering habits of bread consumption in Spain

In the third quarter of 2021, in accordance with the Agri-Food Sector Confidence Climate Barometer, 65 p.c of industries detected a rise within the demand for ‘special bread’, significantly these made with sourdough.

In addition, 75 p.c confirmed a rise within the demand for bread made with cereals apart from wheat and 90 p.c thought of that the low-salt customary “has helped to clarify” the traits and composition that various kinds of bread ought to have.

74.6 p.c of customers admitted that, with the brand new norm, there had been an “improvement” within the high quality of the bread and, in accordance with the survey, sourdough has seen the best improve in demand.

