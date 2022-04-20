Why Candace Cameron Bure is leaving Hallmark Channel

Candace Cameron Bure has develop into synonymous with the Hallmark Channel because of her appearances in most of the network’s Christmas movies. The actor’s time with Hallmark is now over, nonetheless, after she signed an general take care of GAC Family.

The former Full House actor might be showing in and growing rom-coms and vacation movies for the community, which has not too long ago been on one thing of a spending spree to grab up Hallmark expertise.

Bure joins the GAC secure six months after fellow Hallmark star Danica McKellar joined the community—and some months after the community grew to become the primary to welcome back Lori Loughlin after her jail sentence over the faculty admissions scandal.

Bure’s transfer to GAC Family implies that she won’t solely not seem in any extra Hallmark movies, but additionally that her Aurora Teagarden Mysteries sequence for the community can be believed to be over.

Why is Candace Cameron Bure leaving Hallmark?

It appears that GAC (previously Great American Channel) has made Bure a proposal she can not refuse—or that Crown Media (who personal Hallmark) couldn’t match.

As effectively as producing, growing and starring in films and TV exhibits throughout each GAC Family and GAC Living, Bure can be taking over what TV Line referred to as a “prominent executive role” on the firm.

In a press release, Bure mentioned of this, “GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”

Though reportedly Bure’s GAC deal shouldn’t be unique, there are at the moment no plans for her to movie any extra Hallmark Christmas movies or Aurora Teagarden. Hallmark mentioned of her exit in a press release: “Crown Media has enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace. We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions.”

Bure’s departure additionally sees her reunited with former Crown Media CEO Bill Abbott, who managed Hallmark when the actor first started showing in its movies. Abbott left the corporate in January 2020 after an issue that noticed the community take away a industrial that includes a same-sex couple, solely to reinstate it following a backlash.

During his tenure on the firm, Hallmark was additionally criticized for a scarcity of variety in its programming—it was solely following his exit, for instance, that the channel launched its first Christmas film that includes a same-sex couple.

While Hallmark was diversifying its programming, Abbott took management of GAC with backing from Hicks Equity Partners, a enterprise with ties to the Republican National Committee and the Trump household with plans to create “a family-friendly programming destination of broad appeal based on traditional values” (per The New York Times). In a press release, Abbott mentioned his mission was to “deliver on the promise of safe and entertaining storytelling.”

Bure had beforehand praised the transfer towards extra variety at Hallmark, telling Insider: “Hallmark has definitely made changes in that direction, which we are all very, very happy to see…it’s important to represent all people and all of their journeys and their family dynamics.”

However, she has since develop into the newest star to affix GAC from Hallmark. McKellar joined the community in November 2021, across the similar time that GAC introduced a roster of flicks for the vacations that have been completely headlined by former Hallmark stars, together with names comparable to Chad Michael Murray, Jennie Garth and Cameron Mathison.

Other Hallmark stars, in the meantime, publicly acknowledged issues about GAC. Hallmark actor Paul Campbell, for instance, tweeted: “Like everyone else, I’ll be watching the GAC content rollout closely. No, I will not work for that company if there is a noticeable lack of meaningful inclusion.”