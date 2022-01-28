Why Coles introduced new purchase limits

The main grocery store has re-introduced buy limits for patrons within the NT on bathroom paper, milk, flour, rice and meats as inventory deliveries stay disrupted.

Flooding attributable to wild climate in South Australia has disrupted inventory deliveries to the Northern Territory, forcing Coles to introduce buy limits.

Territorians will solely be allowed to purchase two luggage of flour, two packets of rice and two bottles of contemporary milk from the key retailer as the acquisition limits had been launched on Friday.

There can be a most of 4 lengthy life milks, two facial tissues, two paper towels and one bathroom paper packet per buyer.

A Coles spokesperson stated the flooding disrupted the street and rail routes to Western Australia, Northern Territory and South Australia.

“This is going to be a challenging time for our customers and team members, as we anticipate delays to transport deliveries, which will temporarily impact the availability of products in our stores,” they stated.

“We have introduced temporary purchase limits to ensure fair access to essential products for all customers.

“We are continuing to review our stock levels and are working hard with our suppliers, transport partners and government to get products through the network as quickly as possible.” He urged residents to make use of their widespread sense and solely buy what they want.

Flooding in SA’s far north has prompted main infrastructural points to roads and railways and has lower off the NT from the state, inflicting the provision difficulty.

NT Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker stated the street and rail routes could be impacted for the “foreseeable future” and was ready on a clearer time-frame as to after they could be open from SA authorities.

He stated truck routes are actually coming from NSW by way of nation Queensland to enter the Top End.

“We anticipate some supply should be re-established early next week and supermarket shelves should start to be replenished next week,” Mr Chalker stated on Friday.

“There is ample supply for most critical goods … If that starts to diminish, (based on) what the supermarkets are advising us, we’ll take additional steps and continue to work with the commonwealth agencies involved.”

Coles buy limits throughout NT

Hough Rapid Antigen Test Kit x 1

Toilet Paper x 1

Medicinal (Paracetamol/Ibuprofen/Aspirin) x 2

Chicken Breasts from Deli Dept x 6

Chicken Thighs from Deli Dept x 6

Chicken Breasts from Meat Dept x 2

Chicken Thighs from Meat Dept x 2

Mince x 2

Sausages x 2

Paper Towels x 2

Facial Tissues x 2

Flour x 2

Rice x 2

Long Life Milk x 4

Fresh Milk x 2