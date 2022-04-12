Why Did Foreign Investment in Guatemala Spike in 2021?

In 2021, overseas direct funding (FDI) into Guatemala hit file ranges, after the nation noticed the bottom ranges of FDI in a decade the earlier 12 months. But what made overseas funding in Guatemala spike so radically in 2021?

Foreign funding in Guatemala spiked in 2021

Guatemala is Central America’s largest financial system by gross home product (GDP), in addition to one of many quickest rising among the many seven nations on the isthmus, solely experiencing two years of GDP decline for the reason that flip of the century.

Along with Nicaragua, Guatemala was also one of only two countries from the sub-region to not register GDP decline in 2020 – a 12 months when most of the world’s economies have been rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, each international locations have been nonetheless adversely affected by the disaster.

That 12 months, international FDI collapsed, falling from $1.5 trillion in 2019 to $859 billion the next 12 months (all figures in USD), earlier than rebounding strongly – albeit erratically – in 2021, to hit $1.65 billion, in keeping with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

One county the place that unevenness was borne out considerably was Guatemala, the place a leap from $931.1 million in 2020 to $3.472 billion the next 12 months represented a greater than 370% enhance in FDI.

In one other notable flip, Luxembourg additionally leapt into high spot among the many nations from which FDI in Guatemala originated, leaping forward of the likes of Colombia, Mexico, and the United States, which have been the biggest sources of investment into into the nation in recent times.

That shift was accompanied by one other notable twist – as a result of in 2021 the sector that obtained essentially the most overseas funding in Guatemala was telecommunications, leapfrogging the finance and insurance coverage sector, which historically occupies high spot, according to a report from Prensa Libre.

Increasing reputation of overseas funding in Guatemala mirrors financial progress

Guatemala’s financial system has grown exponentially over current many years, hitting $77.6 billion in 2020, and FDI has adopted go well with, with World Bank statistics showing it more than doubling between 2009 and 2019.

While the figures printed by Prensa Libre – considered one of Guatemala’s most well-respected newspapers – differ considerably, they nonetheless present FDI in 2019 being virtually twice what it was in 2009.

Guatemala’s sturdy financial efficiency comes on the again of main safety advances, with the nation’s notoriously excessive ranges of violence considerably diminished – as highlighted by the intentional murder price more than halving throughout that very same interval.

Guatemala advantages from having a extremely strategic location, occupying the vast majority of Mexico’s southern border, and appearing as a gateway between the three main North American economies and the remainder of Central America.

Spanning the width of the Central America isthmus, Guatemala has high-volume ports serving each the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, providing straightforward freight entry to all the Americas, in addition to Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The Central American nation is well-known for its agricultural output, with espresso, bananas, and sugar amongst its key exports and the sector providing almost 10% of GDP. The nation’s manufacturing sector can be vital, offering 22% of GDP, with the garment manufacturing trade significantly vital.

Beyond that, a fast-growing companies sector, together with key locations for overseas funding in Guatemala, similar to monetary companies and insurance coverage, generates greater than 60% of GDP.

Meanwhile, telecommunications has been an important destination for FDI in Guatemala, though the figures being invested beforehand haven’t come near the greater than $2 billion in investments within the sector seen in 2021.

Understanding the spike in overseas funding in Guatemala

The large spike in overseas funding in Guatemala in 2021, in addition to the emergence of Luxembourg as the first origin of capital and telecommunications as its major vacation spot, can all be understood within the context of 1 main deal struck on the finish of the 12 months.

Mauricio Ramos (supply: LinkedIn)

In November 2021, it was introduced that Luxembourg-based telecom firm Millicom was investing $2.2 billion to take full management of Tigo Guatemala – one of many greatest gamers within the Central American nation’s telecommunications sector.

The deal noticed Millicom, an organization targeted on telecommunications in Latin America, enhance its 55% stake in Tigo Guatemala to take full fairness and turn into the nation’s greatest participant within the sector.

The deal represented the most important ever single foriegn funding in Guatemala, and noticed Millicom additional consolidate its standing as a key drive in telecommunications in Central America. Millicom additionally has a significant presence in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama, in addition to in South American nations Bolivia, Colombia, and Paraguay.

That reportedly took acquisitions by the Luxembourg-based company within the sub-region past $5 billion inside three years, whereas the corporate adopted up its Guatemala funding with a pledge.

In a mark of the Luxembourg-based firm’s religion within the area, in 2021 the corporate acknowledged that it could be promoting all operations in Africa as a way to concentrate on the 9 Latin American markets the place it’s lively. In early 2022, the corporate pledged to take a position an additional $3 billion within the area over the approaching three years.

According to the Financial Times, Millicom has a complete of 44 million cell prospects and 4 million house broadband prospects, and the $3 billion is ready to be pumped into infrastructure and the enlargement of its current pursuits.

While some commentators have highlighted the dangers concerned in Millicom’s investments in Latin America’s typically risky economies, in keeping with Mauricio Ramos, the corporate’s chief govt, the area presents vital alternatives for progress.

“Our basic premise is: these are growing economies, very stable [foreign exchange], significantly underpinned by this increasing amount of remittances,” he was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

