‘Why did Nehru…’: Nirmala Sitharaman questions as she rakes up Kashmir issue

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday accused India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru of internationalising the Kashmir issue by taking it to the United Nations. Speaking in Rajya Sabha Sitharaman mentioned the difficulty mustn’t have gone to the worldwide discussion board because it was an inside difficulty.

Nehru had appealed to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) by a petition filed in January 1948 — after the outbreak of the primary battle between India and Pakistan. Based on his petition, the council had established the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan to mediate between the 2 nations.

“This (Kashmir issue) is essentially an issue related to India. The Congress took the issue to the United Nations. Who took it up? Our first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Why? Because the British may have suggested something to him that the issue would not improve, and Nehru took it to the UN,” the Union minister mentioned.

It was our first PM Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru ji who internationalised the Kashmir difficulty. He took it to the United Nations in December 1947. Why?…This difficulty should not have gone to a worldwide discussion board. It’s an Indian difficulty. We may’ve dealt with it. – Smt @nsitharaman in Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/23lAFfFL9C — NSitharamanWorkplace (@nsitharamanoffc) March 23, 2022

Referring to Pakistan, Sitharaman mentioned, “Till today, our neighbours are misusing it.” Describing Kashmir as an integral a part of India, Sitharaman mentioned, “It is an issue that should not have gone to the global forum. This is essentially an Indian issue, we could have handled it. We are handling it now and showing the difference between the two governments.”

Replying to the practically four-hour-long dialogue on the funds, for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23, Sitharaman mentioned after the abrogation of Article 370, “you see justice reaching, democracy reaching, economic development reaching” to the residents of the UT.

Parliament on Wednesday accepted the ₹1.42-lakh-crore funds for Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23, with Rajya Sabha returning the related payments to the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha had handed the payments on March 14.

The higher House returned the payments — The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022, and The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022.