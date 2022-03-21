Why did Theo James leave “Sanditon”?

Sanditon is lastly returning to PBS, two years after the unique season grew to become a shock scores hit. Rose Williams might be again because the plucky Charlotte Heywood, however she might be with out her hunkiest suitor.

Theo James performed the dashing Sidney Parker within the first season, which ended with the 2 characters declaring their love to one another. That love, nonetheless, will stay unconsummated, as James is not going to be returning for Season 2 of the Masterpiece present.

Just days after the present was renewed for 2 extra seasons by PBS and BritBox (after beforehand being canceled by ITV), James introduced in an announcement precisely why he was not returning to the present.

Sanditon’s showrunners additionally revealed in a current panel their aspect of the story about James’ departure from the Jane Austen costume drama.

Why Is Theo James Not in Sanditon Season 2?

In an announcement posted on the Masterpiece PBS Twitter web page, James stated: “Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to.

“The damaged fairytale-like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is completely different, distinctive and so fascinating to me and I want the forged and crew of Sanditon each success with future collection.”

Though James might have thought that his character’s story ended when Sidney introduced that he liked Charlotte however was betrothed to a different, the present’s creators had different concepts.

After the primary season completed in early 2020, producer Belinda Campbell was interviewed by Vulture—and made it very clear that the present supposed to maintain telling Sidney and Charlotte’s story in Season 2.

Asked if the pair would get collectively in Season 2, she stated: “Absolutely! We’re not that perverse!” She then added: “But no, I take no satisfaction after the fact that a lot of people want that happily ever after. And we would love the opportunity to give it to them. Of course Sidney is going to find a way around it! He’s our hero!”

At a Television Critics Association panel, Campbell confirmed that at one level James was in talks to return, however he “had other opportunities” whereas the community was making an attempt to get financing.

She didn’t verify what alternatives these had been. However, negotiations for the present had been underway in early 2022—across the time that James was introduced because the male lead of HBO‘s new model of The Time Traveller‘s Wife.

The actor can also be set to star in Season 2 of The White Lotus, and final yr supplied voices for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Campbell added: “His statement about responding to the broken love story aspect of it, I think he genuinely felt that. He felt that it was an original and exciting end and he was happy to leave it there.”

Asked whether or not the present crew ever thought of recasting the character, she stated: “Theo made it very clear he didn’t want to come back, so we had to think how to engage with that. Obviously we couldn’t recast because that would have destroyed the integrity of our world. It would be implausible.

“So we thought we have to clarify to the viewers proper from the start that he isn’t coming again. And we have to let the viewers grieve together with Charlotte.”

Sanditon Season 2 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.