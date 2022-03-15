Why do Catalans have a reputation for being stingy?

In Spain, the phrase tacaño (stingy) is usually thrown along with the phrase catalán relating to describing the folks from the north-eastern area, however is that this a good evaluation of their character?

How did the stereotype come about?

According to Spanish nationwide newspaper ABC, this stereotype dates all the best way again to earlier than the 14th century, and it was actually Italians, not Spaniards, who began all of it.

In his ebook Divine Comedy, printed in 1320, Dante Alighieri (pictured above) wrote “If my brother could foresee this, he would avoid the greedy poverty of the Catalans, so as not to receive any harm”.

As seen from the quote by the Florentine poet, even again in medieval instances, one of the simplest ways to insult a Catalan was to speak about the truth that he stored his pockets firmly in his pocket.

This prejudice quickly unfold all through Italy, significantly when Catalan retailers and troopers got here to rule over Sardinia within the 1400s.

However, it wasn’t till the 18th century that this stereotype arrived in Spain. Because of its strategic place, on the coast and near the remainder of Europe, Catalonia grew to become a really rich area and was dwelling to many retailers. It was customary that the second son of well-off Catalan households would dedicate himself to commerce and commerce.

READ ALSO: The good, the bad and the ugly – What are the regional stereotypes across Spain?

“The people of Spain knew the Catalans for their commercial activity, in the same way that the Castilians were identified as civil servants and lawyers”, explains Ángel Puertas, writer of the ebook Cataluña vista por un madrileño (“Catalonia as seen by a person from Madrid”), which seeks to dispel a number of the frequent clichés concerning the Catalans.

As a end result, they had been usually seen as being wealthy, and to rub them up the fallacious method throughout arguments, the Spanish would name them stingy and examine them to Europe’s Jewish moneylenders, who suffered the identical stigma on the time for being miserly.

Is there any fact to the stereotype?

So, is the simply an unfair prejudice that dates again over the centuries or does it have any fact in fashionable society?

A examine by Spain’s Sociological Research Centre (CIS) acknowledged in 1995 that 35 % of Spaniards from outdoors Catalonia thought-about Catalans “stingy”, whereas solely 15 % of them utilized that character trait to themselves. Needless to say, there’s no proof CIS has carried out any related research since, maybe as a result of they don’t precisely assist to debunk stereotypes or reduce animosity between areas.

It’s in all probability true that even in 2021 the catalán tacaño cliché is especially perpetuated by Spaniards from different areas, however what do Catalonia’s international residents assume? Do they agree with the label?

Venezuelan Barcelona resident Karina Cova informed The Local Spain that she agrees that the stereotype typically rings true. “Even amongst my Catalan friends, whenever we talk about money or try to split the bill and I tell someone, now you owe me or I owe you, they tell me that I sound like a Catalan,” she says.

“I am also currently planning my wedding and many of my friends are asking me if I’m going to do it the Catalan way, where each guest pays for their own meal,” Cova informed The Local.

Another international Barcelona resident who most well-liked to stay nameless informed The Local Spain that she will attest to this after she attended a marriage of a neighborhood Catalan buddy and was anticipated to pay for the €150 menu on the massive day.

Catalonia resident Marco, who’s initially from the Canary Islands, additionally believes that the saying is true. “I have a Catalan friend who keeps an Excel spreadsheet, detailing every single euro he is owed or owes to others,” he says.

Barcelona Chamber of Commerce President Miquel Valls thinks that the Catalans usually are not stingy in any respect, and are literally very beneficiant.

“This is constantly seen through our solidarity campaigns,” Valls is quoted as saying in native information website Catalan News, noting that Catalonia is likely one of the European areas that offers probably the most by NGO help to 3rd world nations.

“Catalans are also hard-working and thrifty,” he says, including that the stereotype is simply the foundation of a historic fable.

Catalonia is Spain’s second financial area, simply barely behind Madrid, making up 19 % of the GDP. Because of this, Catalonia reportedly pays a higher level of tax than other poorer Spanish regions. Many Catalans cite this for instance of why they’re actually beneficiant and never miserly in any respect, together with Valls.

But might this identical truth, be one of many explanation why the remainder of Spain may nonetheless see them as stingy right now?

What does The Local Spain’s Catalonia reporter assume?

“Catalans generally think they pay more taxes than the rest of Spain and I do think there’s plenty of truth to it,” Barcelona-based journalist Esme Fox writes.

“But it’s additionally true that this is likely one of the causes (amongst many different difficult ones) that many need Catalonia to develop into an impartial nation. Some Catalans really feel that Spain is robbing Catalonia of its wealth and that they might be higher off managing their very own funds and their very own nation.

“As a foreigner dwelling in Catalonia myself, I haven’t observed Catalans being significantly stingy in any respect, actually, there have been many instances once they have been overly beneficiant to me. A Catalan shopper I labored for would at all times give me items when it was a special day, and invite me spherical for dinner.

“Another Catalan provided to present me an extra service without cost when she knew I couldn’t determine due to the additional expense concerned.

“Of course, we can find many examples of both stingy and generous Catalans, just like we can find many examples of this from people all over the world, so could it just simply be the historical context that gives the Catalans this bad name?”.

Next time you’re in Catalonia, attempt being further beneficiant to somebody and see what occurs, almost certainly you’ll discover that it’s reciprocated.