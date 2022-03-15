Why do Catalans have a reputation for being stingy?

\r\n In Spain, the phrase taca\u00f1o (stingy) is usually thrown along with the phrase catal\u00e1n relating to describing the folks from the north-eastern area, however is that this a good evaluation of their character?\u00a0\nHow did the stereotype come about?\nAccording to Spanish nationwide newspaper ABC, this stereotype dates all the best way again to earlier than the 14th century, and it was actually Italians, not Spaniards, who began all of it.\nThe Italian poet Dante Alighieri contributed to the stereotype of Catalans being miserly. Photo: Wikipedia\nIn his ebook Divine Comedy, printed in 1320, Dante Alighieri (pictured above) wrote \u201cIf my brother could foresee this, he would avoid the greedy poverty of the Catalans, so as not to receive any harm\u201d.\nAs seen from the quote by the Florentine poet, even again in medieval instances, one of the simplest ways to insult a Catalan was to speak about the truth that he stored his pockets firmly in his pocket.\nThis prejudice quickly unfold all through Italy, significantly when Catalan retailers and troopers got here to rule over Sardinia within the 1400s.\u00a0\u00a0\nHowever, it wasn\u2019t till the 18th century that this stereotype arrived in Spain. Because of its strategic place, on the coast and near the remainder of Europe, Catalonia grew to become a really rich area and was dwelling to many retailers. It was customary that the second son of well-off Catalan households would dedicate himself to commerce and commerce.\u00a0\nREAD ALSO: The good, the bad and the ugly \u2013 What are the regional stereotypes across Spain?\n\u201cThe people of Spain knew the Catalans for their commercial activity, in the same way that the Castilians were identified as civil servants and lawyers\u201d, explains \u00c1ngel Puertas, writer of the ebook Catalu\u00f1a vista por un madrile\u00f1o (\u201cCatalonia as seen by a person from Madrid\u201d), which seeks to dispel a number of the frequent clich\u00e9s concerning the Catalans.\nAs a end result, they had been usually seen as being wealthy, and to rub them up the fallacious method throughout arguments, the Spanish would name them stingy and examine them to Europe\u2019s Jewish moneylenders, who suffered the identical stigma on the time for being miserly. \u00a0\nPhoto: Constituciones catalanas, Barcelona. Artists: Pedro Michel and Diego de Gumiel, 1495.\nIs there any fact to the stereotype?\nSo, is the simply an unfair prejudice that dates again over the centuries or does it have any fact in fashionable society?\nA examine by Spain\u2019s Sociological Research Centre (CIS) acknowledged in 1995 that 35 % of Spaniards from outdoors Catalonia thought-about Catalans \u201cstingy\u201d, whereas solely 15 % of them utilized that character trait to themselves. Needless to say, there\u2019s no proof CIS has carried out any related research since, maybe as a result of they don\u2019t precisely assist to debunk stereotypes or reduce animosity between areas.\n\nIt\u2019s in all probability true that even in 2021 the catal\u00e1n taca\u00f1o clich\u00e9 is especially perpetuated by Spaniards from different areas, however what do Catalonia\u2019s international residents assume? Do they agree with the label?\nVenezuelan Barcelona resident Karina Cova informed The Local Spain that she agrees that the stereotype typically rings true. \u201cEven amongst my Catalan friends, whenever we talk about money or try to split the bill and I tell someone, now you owe me or I owe you, they tell me that I sound like a Catalan,\u201d she says.\n\u201cI am also currently planning my wedding and many of my friends are asking me if I\u2019m going to do it the Catalan way, where each guest pays for their own meal,\u201d Cova informed The Local.\nAnother international Barcelona resident who most well-liked to stay nameless informed The Local Spain that she will attest to this after she attended a marriage of a neighborhood Catalan buddy and was anticipated to pay for the \u20ac150 menu on the massive day.\u00a0\nCatalonia resident Marco, who\u2019s initially from the Canary Islands, additionally believes that the saying is true. \u201cI have a Catalan friend who keeps an Excel spreadsheet, detailing every single euro he is owed or owes to others,\u201d he says.\nBarcelona Chamber of Commerce President Miquel Valls thinks that the Catalans usually are not stingy in any respect, and are literally very beneficiant.\n\u201cThis is constantly seen through our solidarity campaigns,\u201d Valls is quoted as saying in native information website Catalan News, noting that Catalonia is likely one of the European areas that offers probably the most by NGO help to 3rd world nations.\n\u201cCatalans are also hard-working and thrifty,\u201d he says, including that the stereotype is simply the foundation of a historic fable.\nCatalonia is Spain\u2019s second financial area, simply barely behind Madrid, making up 19 % of the GDP. Because of this, Catalonia reportedly pays a higher level of tax than other poorer Spanish regions. Many Catalans cite this for instance of why they're actually beneficiant and never miserly in any respect, together with Valls.\nBut might this identical truth, be one of many explanation why the remainder of Spain may nonetheless see them as stingy right now?\nWhat does The Local Spain\u2019s Catalonia reporter assume?\n\u201cCatalans generally think they pay more taxes than the rest of Spain and I do think there\u2019s plenty of truth to it,\u201d Barcelona-based journalist Esme Fox writes.\n\u201cBut it\u2019s additionally true that this is likely one of the causes (amongst many different difficult ones) that many need Catalonia to develop into an impartial nation. Some Catalans really feel that Spain is robbing Catalonia of its wealth and that they might be higher off managing their very own funds and their very own nation.\u00a0\nImage: kirillslov \/ Pixabay\n\u201cAs a foreigner dwelling in Catalonia myself, I haven\u2019t observed Catalans being significantly stingy in any respect, actually, there have been many instances once they have been overly beneficiant to me. A Catalan shopper I labored for would at all times give me items when it was a special day, and invite me spherical for dinner.
"Another Catalan provided to present me an extra service without cost when she knew I couldn't determine due to the additional expense concerned.  
"Of course, we can find many examples of both stingy and generous Catalans, just like we can find many examples of this from people all over the world, so could it just simply be the historical context that gives the Catalans this bad name?".
Next time you're in Catalonia, attempt being further beneficiant to somebody and see what occurs, almost certainly you'll discover that it's reciprocated.