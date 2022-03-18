Why do people in Spain have two surnames?

Known as Luminarias, the competition takes place each January sixteenth in San Bartolomé de Pinares, a village perched excessive within the hills about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of Madrid.

By the sunshine of an nearly full moon, a number of native officers are sweating copiously, regardless of freezing temperatures, as they pile branches onto the bonfires blazing alongside the principle road of this village of simply 600 residents

As the bells ring out, there’s a sudden clatter of hooves as the primary horse and rider come charging out.

After the primary horse passes one other follows, then a bunch of them, sparks flying from their hooves as they gallop down the road, cheered on by a whole bunch of onlookers right here to witness this mystical, medieval-like spectacle.

The custom takes place yearly on the eve of the feast of San Antón, Spain’s patron saint of animals, and dates again to the 18th century when an epidemic devastated the horse inhabitants.

“Before when animal died because of infection, they had to be burned,” mentioned Leticia Martin, a 29-year-old physiotherapist using a horse known as Fiel.

“So when the epidemic disappeared, people began to believe that the smoke protected the animals.”

A horseman rides via a bonfire throughout “Las Luminarias” . (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Purifying fireplace

“These fires, which purify animals from all diseases, are lit on the eve of San Anton’s day, which is celebrated on January 17,” mentioned Anton Erkoreka of the Museum of the History of Medicine in Spain’s Basque Country area.

During the feast, lots are held throughout Spain to bless animals.

(Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

“Fire is always a purifying element and this festival asks the saint for his protection on animals.”

In different Spanish villages, bonfires are lit at totally different instances of the yr to recollect earlier plagues and epidemics, though the worldwide pandemic has given the Luminarias competition a barely new dimension.

But locals resembling Emmanuel Martín insist the custom has nothing to do with Covid. It is simply about blessing the animals and maintaining them “healthy all year round as the smoke from the green branches purifies them”, he says.

“It’s not a show to entertain people,” insists this 26-year-old who first witnessed the occasion when he was two years outdated.

Urged on by the gang, one rider crosses the bonfires together with his arms unfold vast in a cross, his horse’s mane plaited, its tail rolled up in a kind of topknot, to keep away from catching fireplace.

(Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Adrenaline

Although the custom is extensively criticised by animal rights teams, Martín insists it doesn’t hurt the horse nor the rider.

“You don’t even notice it,” says his cousin Andrea Lenela, who compares it to brushing a finger rapidly via the flame of a cigarette lighter.

Every yr, the occasion is attended by vets and firefighters introduced in by the native authorities.

“If I thought there was any risk to the horses, I wouldn’t do it,” says native resident Mario Candil.

(Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

“Nothing has ever happened to anyone, ever,” insists Monce García, 49, who has come alongside to benefit from the “atmosphere, the smoke and the typical village tradition”.

Dismounting from her horse, a 46-year-old pharmacist Noelia Guerra speaks animatedly about “the emotions and the adrenaline” which flood via each horse and rider.

“You don’t have to force them, they just go on their own,” she says of the competition, which was celebrated this yr for the primary time for the reason that pandemic started.

“We laughed about that, saying it was because we didn’t celebrate the Luminarias in January 2021.”