Why do people in Spain say ‘Jesus’ when someone sneezes?

Disclaimer: For the sake of not angering international English-language search engines like google, this text could embody a f*cktonne of f*cks with an asterisk, however we’re certain you’ll get the drift.

Spanish doesn’t have the versatile expletive equal of the F-word in English.

By this we imply that relying on whether or not you’re referring to having intercourse, getting indignant about one thing or emphasizing a phrase by including a ‘f*cking’ as an adjective in entrance of it, you’ll use completely different swear phrases in Castilian Spanish.

The two fundamental translations of the verb ‘to f*ck’ are joder and follar in Spanish.

As for the adjective or adverb ‘f*cking’ you may both use jodido/a or puto/a, the latter additionally being the phrase for ‘whore’ in Spanish.

And in relation to a translation of the noun ‘f*ck’ by way of sexual activity, the most typical use is un polvo.

There are additionally expressions which in English embody the F-word however in Spanish they choose as a substitute to make use of mierda (shit), coño (the Spanish C-word however much less stunning), carajo (much like rattling), cojones (testicles) or cagar (to poo) .

In order that will help you perceive the best way to correctly get your (pardon our French) f*cking message throughout in Spanish, we’ll now checklist examples of English makes use of of the F-word with their right translation into Castilian Spanish.

One final thing earlier than we proceed. Spaniards of all ages are famend for swearing extra usually than a lot of their European counterparts. While it’s true that expletives usually are not as frowned upon as in different societies, it doesn’t imply try to be effing and blinding on a regular basis (solely when the scenario actually requires it and in the suitable social context).

Anger

F*ck off! – ¡Vete a la mierda! or ¡Vete a tomar por culo!

F*ck you! – ¡Qué te den por el culo! or ¡Qué te folle un pez!

Shut the f*ck up! – ¡Cállate la puta boca!

Dismissal

I don’t give a f*ck! – ¡Me importa una mierda! or ¿Y a mi qué coño me importa?

F*ck it! – ¡A la mierda!

No f*cking likelihood – Ni de coña

Surprise

What the f*ck?! – ¿Qué coño? or ¿Qué putas? or ¿Qué carajo? or ¿Qué cojones?

F*ck me! Are you kidding? – ¡No jodas! ¿Estás de broma?

Fucking hell! – ¡Jooodeerrr!

Questioning

Who the f*ck are you? – ¿Quién coño/carajo/cojones eres?

What the f*ck would you like? – ¿Qué coño quieres?

Where the fuck are you? ¿Dónde coño estás?

Bad conditions

We’re f*cked! – ¡Estamos jodidos/as!

We f*cked up – La cagamos

F*ck! – ¡Joder! or ¡Mierda!

It’s actually f*cked up – Es una puta mierda

F*ck my life – Puta mierda de vida

If you wish to inform somebody to cease f*cking round in Spanish, you say ‘deja de joder la marrana’. Photo: Tycho Atsma/Unsplash

Orders

Quit f*cking round and losing time – Deja de joder la marrana or Deja de hacer el gilipollas

¡Don’t f*ck with me! – ¡No me toques los cojones!

Sex

¿Shall we f*ck? – ¿Follamos?

Fancy a f*ck? ¿Quieres echar un polvo?

Emphasis

He talks too f*cking a lot – Habla jodidamente demasiado

She’s f*cking lovely – Es jodidamente hermosa

A f*cktonne of gente – Un puto huevo de gente

Tired as f*ck – Cansado de la hostia or Cansado de cojones

It’s f*cking nice – Es la puta hostia

Celebration

You’re the f*cking man – Eres el puto amo

F*ck yeah! – ¡Sí, joder!

We f*cking received! – ¡Hemos ganado, joder!

It’s f*cking nice! – ¡Es la puta hostia!

Insults

What an absolute f*cker – ¡Qué cabrón! or ¡Qué hijoputa!

What’s up, motherf*cker? – ¡Qué pasa, hijoputa!

John is a f*ckwit – John es un puto imbécil

F*cking fool – Puto/a idiota or Jodido/a idiota