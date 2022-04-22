Why does Catalonia have its own ‘embassies’ abroad?

New places of work

Catalonia’s Generalitat is ready to open 4 new ‘embassies’ in May 2022. Although technically not correct embassies, in fact, new overseas places of work representing Catalonia will open in Japan, South Korea, Andorra and South Africa, taking the Generalitat’s complete variety of delegations overseas to 18.

In addition, overseas delegations are to journey to Austria, Slovakia, Senegal, Morocco, Portugal and Canada to advertise Catalan identification and pursuits overseas, and the Generalitat can even create three additional places of work that can assist and be related to preexisting delegations in Quebec, Dublin, and Ljubljana, in addition to make use of two new particular envoys in Poland and Scotland.

But with this flurry of recent diplomatic exercise, it begs the query: why does Catalonia have overseas embassies and envoys? Do different areas? Why, and the way, do they exist?

Why does Catalonia have ’embassies’?

The Minister of Foreign Action and Open Government of the Generalitat, Victòria Alsina, defined the aim of the overseas growth at a latest occasion known as “More Catalonia In The World.”

Catalonia’s overseas presence, she stated, is meant to advertise Catalan identification and “defending the general interests” of Catalonia and “contributing to the challenges of the global agenda.”

On the Generalitat’s official website, they clarify how “Catalonia’s foreign action is articulated around four axes: presence, excellence, influence and commitment. The Government wants to place Catalonia and its future project in the context of the global agenda, strengthening its relations with the European Union, with the region Mediterranean and with the rest of the world, and also with international organisations.”

The omission of any reference to Catalonia as a area of Spain is tough to overlook.

History

The Generalitat opened its first ’embassy’ in Brussels in 2004 to raised facilitate dialogue of regional points within the European Union. Since then, varied completely different Catalan governments – led by the PSC, but additionally by CiU or ERC – have all sought to extend the variety of overseas delegations and exert affect overseas, with the one maintain up coming in 2017 when the Spanish authorities closed the entire so-called overseas embassies besides the Brussels workplace based mostly on technicalities of article 155 within the Spanish structure.

The ‘Public Diplomacy Council of Catalonia’ (often called Diplocat) was additionally closed, however in 2018 a brand new Government led by Quim Torra started reopening the overseas places of work. Currently, the Generalitat has operational delegations within the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, the United States, Switzerland, Italy, France, the Balkans, Central Europe, the Nordic and Baltic Countries, Portugal, Argentina, Mexico and Tunisia.

Other areas

Catalonia is just not alone in having overseas delegations, nevertheless. The Basque Country additionally has six places of work overseas, together with in Brussels, New York, and Mexico City. Andalusia has a delegation in Brussels, but it surely have to be stated the neither the Basque Country nor Andalusia are actively attempting to extend their variety of delegations, develop affect overseas, nor have they made latest independence bids.

Viewed by means of the prism of politics, it’s tough to not see these Catalonian overseas embassies as soft-power ploys to doubtlessly construct overseas assist for one more independence push, at any time when and in no matter kind that will come.

Money and politics

Indeed, the problem of self-styled Catalonian embassies overseas have additionally performed a task in home politics. It was below the Rajoy authorities, the final PP administration in Spain, that Catalonia’s overseas delegations had been closed, partially, as a technique to quell the separatist impulse rising on the political degree.

And judging by the autonomous area’s expenditure on its overseas places of work, increasing Catalan identification and affect overseas is essential, and costly, to the Generalitat, and cash is seemingly no object in relation to projecting the picture of Catalonia as an impartial state overseas.

In truth, in accordance with a freedom of knowledge request to the Portal de Transparència del Govern, made by newspaper El Periódico, Catalonia’s varied overseas embassies spent a mixed €4.3 million in 2020 alone – a yr on the top of the pandemic when nearly all of the world was locked-down and workloads decreased.

Yet, even the worldwide pandemic was seemingly politicised and given a distinctly Catalan spin: on the top of the lockdown an workplace in Central Europe reportedly spent nearly €27,000 on a video manufacturing outlining the ‘reaction of Catalan society to COVID” to distinguish its health response from the rest of Spain’s.