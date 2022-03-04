Why Dr. Cormac Hayes actor Richard Flood left “Grey’s Anatomy”

Grey’s Anatomy rolls on, however one other physician has left Grey Sloan. Season 18, Episode 10 noticed Dr. Cormac Hayes (performed by Richard Flood) determine to depart the hospital after grappling with the ethics of what Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) had been doing for veterans.

The character had been launched as a possible love curiosity for Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in Season 16, just for that story to fall by the wayside resulting from COVID-19.

Viewers, nevertheless, did get one final scene between Hayes and Grey, by which the previous instructed her: “I say goodbye to you Grey, I might not actually leave.”

But go away he did—although not earlier than Flood gave an interview by which he revealed precisely why he has determined to depart the ABC present now.

How Did Dr. Cormac Hayes Leave Grey’s Anatomy?

His resignation was on the playing cards for the reason that final episode (streaming now on Hulu) by which Hunt revealed that he had been secretly euthanizing veterans. Though Hunt is certified to ship physician-assisted deaths, he was planning to assist three veterans who didn’t qualify for this system to die.

As legally it is a felony, Hayes knew that if it was revealed he knew in regards to the scheme, he can be thought of an confederate, and be stripped of his medical licence. As such, he had to decide on between ratting out his good friend, and leaving the hospital.

He selected the latter.

He stayed so loyal to his buddies, the truth is, that he didn’t even inform Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) what Hunt’s secret was when she confronted him.

As for Grey, he had an emotional farewell along with her. He instructed her: “In all the years since Abigail died, you are the first person who got it. You made me feel less alone. You helped me believe that there might even be life after Abigail. Thank you for that.”

Why Did Richard Flood Leave Grey’s Anatomy?

Per Flood’s interview with Deadline, plainly he and the producers got here to a mutual resolution that his character’s story arc had come to an finish.

He instructed the outlet: “There had been a few conversations during the summer as far as how the season would unfold, and then during the season there were more conversations about what might be good [for the show] and what might be good for me.

“Having three years on the present felt proper for me, and I believe that the arc of the character with all of the developments within the story was most likely coming to its pure finish, which was nice. I used to be very completely happy that everyone felt the identical.”

The Irish actor additionally took to his Instagram to thank the group behind the present.

He wrote: “Set up before my last shot! Thanks to everybody involved over the last three years but especially to all the fans whose response to Hayes exit over the last two weeks has been overwhelming! Much appreciated.”

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.