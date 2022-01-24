Why Europe could be headed for pandemic ‘endgame’

“It’s plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame,” Hans Kluge instructed AFP in an interview, including that Omicron might infect 60 % of Europeans by March.

In a press release on Monday he added: “We are entering a new phase, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant sweeping Europe, from west to east.”

Once the present surge of Omicron sweeping throughout Europe subsides, “there will be for quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because people have immunity due to the infection, and also lowering seasonality”.

“We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before Covid-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back,” Kluge stated.

“The pandemic is far from over, but I am hopeful we can end the emergency phase in 2022 and address other health threats that urgently require our attention.”

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci expressed comparable optimism on Sunday, telling ABC News discuss present “This Week” that with Covid-19 circumstances coming down “rather sharply” in components of the United States, “things are looking good”.

While cautioning towards over confidence, he stated that if the current fall in case numbers in areas just like the US’s northeast continued, “I believe that you will start to see a turnaround throughout the entire country”.

The WHO regional workplace for Africa additionally stated final week that circumstances of Covid had plummeted in that area and deaths have been declining for the primary time for the reason that Omicron-dominated fourth wave of the virus reached its peak.

‘Other variants could emerge’

The Omicron variant, which research have proven is extra contagious than Delta however typically results in much less extreme an infection amongst vaccinated individuals, has raised long-awaited hopes that Covid-19 is beginning to shift from a pandemic to a extra manageable endemic sickness like seasonal flu.

But Kluge cautioned that it was nonetheless too early to think about Covid-19 endemic.

“There is a lot of talk about endemic but endemic means … that it is possible to predict what’s going to happen. This virus has surprised (us) more than once so we have to be very careful,” Kluge stated.

With Omicron spreading so broadly, different variants might nonetheless emerge, he warned.

The European Commissioner for Internal Markets, Thierry Breton, whose temporary consists of vaccine manufacturing, stated Sunday that it is going to be potential to adapt present vaccines to any new variants that will emerge.

“We will be able to better resist, including to new variants”, he instructed French tv LCI.

“We will be ready to adapt the vaccines, especially the mRNA ones, if necessary to adapt them to more virulent variants”.

In the WHO Europe area, which contains 53 nations together with a number of in Central Asia, Omicron now accounts for 31.8% of circumstances throughout the European Region, up from 15% the earlier week, and 6.3% the week earlier than that.

Omicron is now the dominant variant within the European Union and the European Economic Area (EEA, or Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein), the EU well being company ECDC stated final week.

Impact on Europe

Because of the very quick unfold of the variant throughout Europe, Kluge stated emphasis should be on “minimising disruption of hospitals, schools and the economy, and putting huge efforts on protecting the vulnerable”, somewhat than measures to cease transmission.

He in the meantime urged individuals to train private duty.

“If you don’t feel well, stay home, take a self test. If you’re positive, isolate”, he stated.

Kluge stated the precedence was to stabilise the state of affairs in Europe, the place vaccination ranges vary throughout nations from 25 to 95 % of the inhabitants, resulting in various levels of pressure on hospitals and health-care system.

“Stabilising means that the health system is no longer overwhelmed due to Covid-19 and can continue with the essential health services, which have unfortunately been really disrupted for cancer, cardiovascular disease, and routine immunisation”.

Asked whether or not fourth doses could be essential to convey an finish to the pandemic, Kluge was cautious, saying solely that “we know that that immunity jumps up after each shot of the vaccine”.

The pandemic has thus far killed almost 5.6 million million individuals worldwide, in keeping with official figures compiled by AFP, 1.7 million of them in Europe.

Kluge stated: “Every single hour for the reason that pandemic’s onset, 99 individuals within the Region have misplaced their lives to COVID-19.

“We mourn the more than 1.7 million people in the European Region who are no longer with us. Gains in poverty reduction have been reversed, with more than 4 million people in the Region now pushed under the 5.50 USD a day poverty line. Children’s education and mental well-being have suffered immensely.”