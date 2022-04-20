Why grocery prices could soon skyrocket

Australians might quickly see a major hike of their grocery invoice, with the spike being blamed on a various vary of things.

Fruits and greens are set to be among the many objects most impacted with some grocery producers dealing with as much as 700 per cent price will increase.

Australian Food and Grocery Council CEO Tanya Barden stated there have been “so many factors” that contribute to the upward shift.

“There are so many factors that are contributing to cost increases. There’s a 500 to 700 per cent increase in shipping charges,” she instructed 3AW.

Camera Icon Shoppers might quickly face produce value will increase. NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett Credit: News Corp Australia

“So whether it’s ingredients, packaging or finished products the sea freight would have increased by a significant amount.”

“We’ve seen also through Covid a cost increase of labour due to Covid safe measures.

There’s also been some shortages of particular ingredients, along with freight disruption and the big weather events which have impacted on fresh, dairy and meat production.”

Ms Barden’s feedback come days after new UBS knowledge revealed simply how a lot prices had impacted the patron.

Woolworths costs elevated by 4.3 per cent within the first quarter of 2022, in comparison with the earlier quarter after they had been up 1.4 per cent.

Meanwhile Coles’ costs have gone up 3.2 per cent.

Cost-of-living pressures have develop into a key points for Australians forward of the May 21 federal election.