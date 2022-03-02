‘Why I’m at war with my neighbour’

A annoyed resident has gone viral after documenting 30 causes she is at warfare along with her neighbour. But viewers are uncertain who’s in the precise.

TikToker Amanda Lynne, who has the username shmandapanda, has shared a timeline of all of the rows she has been having along with her neighbours since she purchased the home, The Sun studies.

Some of the problems can be delicate at first such because the neighbour was eavesdropping via the fence or strolling into the again yard uninvited.

On one other event, the neighbour’s landscaper continued to blow grass into the lady’s garden for a month regardless of being requested to not.

The neighbour began strolling his canine solely outdoors the TikToker’s property, regardless of the quite a few indicators she has made

Things rapidly escalated with the neighbour calling code enforcer when Amanda’s husband introduced residence his truck.

Here‘s a list of 30 things Amanda hates about her neighbour:

Purchased this house

Neighbour becomes overly friendly and passive aggressive

Neighbour corners me at the side of my property

We notice the property line has been pushed and it’s not on our survey

Neighbour begins to eavesdrop via fence in again yard

Neighbour walks into open storage uninvited

Neighbour walks into again yard uninvited

Neighbours landscaper will get aggressive and impolite and blows grass in my face

Landscaper tells neighbour I requested to not blow grass into our yard, neighbours do nothing to cease the behaviour

Landscaper continues to blow all minimize grass from neighbour onto my yard for 4 weeks

Text alternate

I inform the neighbour to take away the rocks off my property and that they’re stealing our property

Husband brings truck residence, they name code enforcer

Rocks are moved

Neighbour begins strolling canine solely in entrance of my home to make use of the lavatory

I made indicators asking to not enable your canine to make use of my yard, I place indicators, birds didn‘t read the signs

He saw the signs

No trespassing signs are placed

Birds came back

We build a fence on the side of the house

Neighbour nosy while fence being built

Neighbour builds new encroachment on our property

I remove encroachment

Neighbour cusses me out, tried to shake fence down for removing rocks off my yard

Survey remarked

Neighbour’s pal begins trespassing illegally dumping

I set up critter ritter sprinkler to maintain undesirable critters off my property

Neighbour begins permitting canine throughout my garden once more

Signs return up

Neighbour turns signal round, I reinstall

Some Tiktokers had been sympathetic in direction of Amanda saying she is just too good to place up with that sort of neighbour.

One commented: “its your property you deserve to do what you want with it because you pay for it don‘t let none homeowners tell you other wise Queen.”

Another one mentioned: “you better than me cause I wouldn‘t be so nice.”

One posted: “oh you‘re amazing for putting this timeline up I love you sm im so invested in this whole thing.”

And somebody commented: “Some people have nothing better to do. literally had my neighbours have the cops wait for me every morning cause my cars were ”too loud.””

And but others known as her out for being the “nightmare neighbour”.

This article initially appeared in The Sun and was reproduced right here with permission.