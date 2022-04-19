Why investors are turning positive for US-traded Chinese companies | us and china, usa, china, listing, ipo, going public, dual primary listing, secondary shares, approval, chinese companies, liquidity | FinanceAsia

Share costs for US-listed Chinese shares have whipsawed this 12 months, as buyers navigate by way of a spinning regulation cycle that always seems like a roulette wheel.

Back in February, the Cyberspace Administration of China CAC reiterated that corporations dealing with private information for greater than one million customers would want to hunt state permission earlier than elevating capital abroad. In March, the US Securities and Exchange Commission SEC signaled regulatory retaliation by publishing a provisional listing of Chinese corporations utilizing a monetary auditor not recognised by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board PCAOB.

But a turning level seems to have emerged. Earlier this month, China Securities…