Why investors might be returning to Chinese equities | china, regulation, equities, shares, ecm, ipo | FinanceAsia

Major Chinese indices underperformed as compared with their rising market and world friends in 2021, as Beijing’s tightening regulatory oversight and geopolitical considerations with the US lingered throughout new financial system and expertise sectors, hampering the share worth of major index constituents

Beijing’s 2020 resolution to scrap the preliminary public providing (IPO) of Ant Group, Alibaba’s fintech arm, set a downward valuation course for corporations managing buyer information Suddenly, expertise’s most respected asset – person information – had change into a legal responsibility Last yr, China’s market regulators initiated an antitrust probe into Didi shortly after the ride-sharing company went public in New York, erasing greater than three quarters…