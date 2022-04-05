Why is colonoscopy done and where to do it? – GoMedii

Colonoscopy is carried out by a gastroenterologist. This is a process during which the big gut is examined. The function of colonoscopy is to diagnose and study issues within the massive gut, colon (the half between the big gut and the rectum) and the rectum. When you eat plenty of quick meals or fried issues more often than not, after a time your abdomen begins getting upset and on account of this, abdomen issues begin after which medical doctors suggest some sufferers to have colonoscopy.

Colonoscopy is completed by medical doctors when an individual’s stomach ache, weight reduction, power constipation, diarrhea, bleeding from the rectum or adjustments in bowel conduct. Your physician makes use of a colonoscopy method to look at the big gut to search out out why these issues are occurring.

If you’re pondering that colonoscopy process is a dreadful and painful process, then it’s not in any respect. Colonoscopy can also be generally used to deal with colorectal most cancers. So far it has been seen that it impacts folks above 50 years of age. Colonoscopy removes irregular tissue growths, known as polyps, earlier than they flip into most cancers.

Best hospital for colonoscopy? (Best hospital for Colonoscop in Hindi)

What are the dangers of getting a colonoscopy? (What are the dangers of colonoscopy in Hindi)

Colonoscopy often causes few issues. In most instances, nonetheless, the advantages of early detection and remedy of issues outweigh the dangers of problems from colonoscopy. However, problems of colonoscopy embrace:

bleeding from the biopsy website

a unfavorable response to the sedative getting used

downside with rectal house

In some instances, medical doctors additionally use a process known as digital colonoscopy, during which a CT scan or MRI is used to take footage of an individual’s colon. If you select this as a substitute, you possibly can keep away from among the problems related to a standard colonoscopy. Actually it has some disadvantages prefer it can not detect very small polyps.

How to organize your self for colonoscopy? (How to Prepare Yourself for Colonoscopy in Hindi)

Your physician offers you directions for bowel preparation. For 24 to 72 hours earlier than the process, the individual ought to clearly eat liquids. Before the colonoscopy, your physician will ask you to eat among the following:

broth or bouillon

Gelatin

plain espresso or tea

pulp-free juice

sports activities drink

Make positive you do not drink any liquids which might be crimson or purple in colour, as they will irritate your colon.

Additionally, the individual involved could also be suggested by the physician to take a laxative the evening earlier than the take a look at. The physician might also suggest utilizing an enema to scrub out the affected person’s colon on the day the take a look at is due. At least one week earlier than the take a look at, the individual involved ought to seek the advice of the physician in regards to the medicines to be taken. For this you can too contact our physician.

How is colonoscopy accomplished? (Procedure of Colonoscopy in Hindi)

During the colonoscopy process, the individual is made to lie down for the take a look at. After the affected person is sedated, the physician inserts a tube-like instrument, known as a colonoscope, into the rectum for examination.

A colonoscope is a versatile, lengthy lighted tube with a small video digital camera on the finish. Additionally, it features a tube, which permits the physician to pump air or carbon dioxide into the individual’s colon. Air or carbon dioxide works to inflate the colon.

This instrument gives a transparent view of the liner of the colon. By which the physician can simply see the liner of the affected person’s colon and he can inform what the issue is.

A small video digital camera mounted on the tip of the colonoscope gives footage of the within of the physique on a monitor positioned exterior.

In addition, the physician might also take a small pattern of tissue, which is named a biopsy, to look at the individual’s colon within the colonoscope. He might also use it to choose up irregular growths known as polyps. Actually, the colonoscopy process takes about 30 to 60 minutes.

What occurs after colonoscopy? (What occurs after colonoscopy in Hindi)

After the process is accomplished, the affected person must look forward to at the very least an hour to change into regular. The physician will advise the affected person to not drive for the subsequent 24 hours till its full impact wears off. If your physician removes tissue or a polyp throughout a biopsy, they’re going to ship it to a lab for testing and allow you to know when the outcomes are in, which may take some time.

