Of all the explanations for dropping out of music faculty, Eric Harland’s needs to be among the many weirdest. There he was on the prestigious Manhattan School of Music on a full scholarship, his profession as a jazz drummer taking off like a rocket, and the notoriously hard-to-please singing nice Betty Carter amongst these to rent him. But none of that mattered to Harland’s mom again residence in Texas. She was pondering long run. Very long run. She had an unconquerable worry for the well being of his everlasting soul.

“I came from a very religious family,” Harland explains, “and it was really hard for me to enjoy being in college, because my mum was so concerned that I was doing something wrong, or something against God … I was so far away from home, and she was used to having that control over the family, and knowing where everybody was and what everybody was doing.”

Eric Harland: ‘There’s nothing unsuitable with being afraid. All you must do is do the most effective that you would be able to.’

Credit:Goffredo Loertscher

His unorthodox resolution concerned returning to Houston. “What I decided to do was go to theology school, because in order to be able to have a legitimate conversation with my mum, if I didn’t have the biblical knowledge, there was no way to get her to understand where I was coming from,” he explains. “And going to theology school really taught me compassion. That was the first time I realised there’s something greater than just being an artist, and allowing that part of myself just to be present.”

Harland had performed in church as a baby, and now for about eight months he retuned to that whereas pursuing these new research, and located the fantastic thing about some theological ideas modified his method to music: made it extra collegiate and fewer involved with what he personally needed to say.