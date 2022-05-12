Why Lucknow Super Giants can’t afford to slip: IPL 2022 playoffs scenarios explained – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The Lucknow Super Giants’ thumping defeat towards the Gujarat Titans in Pune on Tuesday has definitely made the qualification very attention-grabbing. Super Giants are nonetheless positioned at quantity two spot within the factors desk with 16 factors in 12 matches, the race is large open for the primary two slots and the facet would need to win each the fixtures.

The Calculations

Two wins from two video games will hand the KL Rahul-led facet 4 factors which can imply that they are going to finish the league stage with 20 factors and have a transparent passage to the playoffs and in addition a shiny likelihood to finish in high two. LSG are slated to tackle the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders of their remaining fixtures of the IPL 2022.

RR have performed 12 matches and are positioned simply behind the Super Giants at quantity three with 14 factors and have a NRR of +0.228. The Royals although suffered a defeat towards DC however they nonetheless have a few video games left. If the Sanju Samson-led facet win each these matches, they are going to have 18 factors underneath their belt.

The two wins within the remaining two matches for Samson’s facet will imply that LSG would lose two essential factors as the 2 groups will likely be taking over one another in one of many fixtures.

Who are closing-in?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, who’re presently sitting at quantity 4 place, have performed 12 matches and have 14 factors of their kitty however a not-so-encouraging NRR. If they clinch wins within the subsequent two encounters that are scheduled towards Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, they are going to have a complete of 18 factors and can register a berth within the playoffs.

There are nonetheless three different sides who could make the state of affairs extra thrilling. Delhi Capitals who’re at fifth, Sunrisers Hyderabad who’re following DC at sixth and Punjab Kings who’re in a spot of hassle at eighth within the factors desk however nonetheless have an opportunity to maneuver ahead.

SRH and PBKS have 10 factors and have three video games left every within the competitors. DC have 12 factors with two matches left.

Now, if LSG endure defeat in each their remaining matches, that are towards RR and KKR, they are going to have 16 factors and might face a tricky struggle for the spot from both RCB (in the event that they lose one and win one out of the 2 matches left), RR (If they beat LSG however lose to CSK as effectively), DC, SRH or PBKS.

DC, SRH and PBKS must win all their matches to remain within the race.

The NRR will now play a significant function in figuring out the three remaining spots for the playoffs on this version and no facet would, firstly, need to endure a defeat, and secondly a giant one!

