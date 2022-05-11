Why Madrid has become a haven for Latin American dissidents

“Miami has always been the destination of those who suffered from Latin American dictatorships,” Cuban dissident and playwright Yunior García, who went into self-imposed exile in Madrid in November, informed AFP.

But now “many Latin Americans are choosing to come to Spain,” added García, one of many organisers of a failed mass protest final yr within the Communist-ruled island.

The Spanish capital is very enticing for an artist and dissident fleeing a dictatorship due to its “bohemian” environment, García mentioned.

Spain has lengthy drawn migrants from its former colonies in Latin America who’ve typically sought work in low-wage jobs as cleaners or waiters — however lately outstanding exiles have joined the inflow.

Award-winning Nicaraguan author and former vice chairman Sergio Ramírez and Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo López, a former mayor of Chacao, an upmarket district of Caracas, are amongst those that have moved to Madrid.

“Madrid is the new Miami, the new place where so many hispanics come fleeing dictatorship,” mentioned Toni Cantó, the top of a Madrid regional authorities physique charged with selling the area because the “European capital of Spanish”.

Many Latin Americans are capable of set up themselves simply in Spain as a result of they’ve double citizenship, in lots of circumstances as a result of their ancestors got here from the nation.

Others like García arrive on a vacationer visa after which request asylum.

Sometimes, particularly within the case of outstanding Venezuelan opposition leaders, the federal government has rolled out the welcome mat and granted them Spanish citizenship.

Cuban political dissident Carolina Barrero is pictured throughout an AFP interview in Madrid. Spain has lengthy drawn migrants from its former colonies in Latin America who’ve typically sought work in low-wage jobs, however lately outstanding exilees have joined the inflow. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

‘Good option’

Contacted by AFP, Spain’s central authorities declined to remark.

But shortly after García arrived in Spain, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares informed parliament that Latin Americans “share our values, they look naturally to Europe”.

For Cubans, getting a visa to enter the United States has been much more difficult lately since Washington closed its consulate in Havana in 2017. It solely partially reopened in May.

“Spain is a very good option,” mentioned Cuban journalist Abraham Jiménez, who fled to Spain in January when he lastly was capable of get hold of a passport after years of being denied one.

Spain has acquired earlier waves of Cuban dissidents prior to now.

Under an settlement between Cuba, Spain and the Catholic Church, in 2010 and 2011, greater than 110 Cuban political prisoners arrived in Madrid, accompanied by dozens of kin.

There at the moment are about 62,000 Cubans formally registered in Spain, with Madrid dwelling to the most important neighborhood.

Cuba is “a pressure cooker, and ever time pressure builds” Havana eases it by forcing dissidents into exile, mentioned Alejandro Gonzalez Raga, the top of the Madrid-based Cuban Observatory for Human Rights who fled to Spain in 2008.

Cuban journalist Mónica Baró is pictured at her dwelling in Madrid. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

‘Lost everything’

Cuban unbiased journalist Mónica Baró mentioned she left Cuba for Madrid in 2021 as a result of she mentioned she might not bear the “harassment” of Cuban state safety forces.

Madrid shares the identical language and has a “shared culture”, in addition to a well-established community of Cubans, that has helped her overcome the “traumas” she introduced together with her, Baro added.

But not figuring out if she’s going to ever see her mother and father, who remained in Cuba, once more saddens her.

“When you leave like I did, you have the feeling that you buried your parents,” mentioned Baró, who faces arrest if she returns to Cuba.

García mentioned he welcomed the absence in Madrid of the deep “resentment” and “rage” in direction of the Cuban regime present in Miami amongst its a lot bigger neighborhood of Cuban exiles, which he mentioned was “natural”.

These are individuals “who had to leave on a raft, who lost everything they had in Cuba, whose family suffered jail time and sometimes death,” he mentioned.

Madrid alternatively, gives “tranquility to think things through,” he added.

“I don’t want anger, resentment, to win me over,” García mentioned.