Why Malta enters before Australia, and other facts about the Parade of Nations

toggle caption Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Athletes from throughout the globe joined in Beijing on the Olympics opening ceremony Friday morning. But the order of the Parade of Nations may need left you questioning: Why does Malta enter earlier than Australia?

During the parade, athletes from every of the competing nations enter the stadium collectively, waving their nationwide flag and cheering to the viewers.

The parade first occurred the 1908 Olympics in London and has develop into one of the recognizable traditions of each the Winter and Summer video games. Still, the order nations stroll in all the time feels unfamiliar to you, you are not alone.

Here’s what is going on on:

The marching order’s first and final spots maintain that means

Greece’s delegation all the time enters first through the Parade of Nations at every Olympics; their perpetual main spot reveals respect to their historical past as the location of the primary Olympics in historical instances.

And the top spots all the time observe a kind as properly. The second-to-last spot goes to the nation up subsequent to host the Winter Games — on this case, Italy because it will get set for Milan Cortina 2026 — and the present host nation, China, will enter final to shut the Parade of Nations.

The order may make excellent sense to you in the event you learn Simplified Chinese properly

The order of the remainder of the nations is the place it will get attention-grabbing. Except for the spots talked about above, the remainder of the nations normally enter in alphabetical order equivalent to the host nation’s language. But China’s main language, Mandarin, does not have an alphabet like English does, as a substitute it makes use of characters, which can be whole phrases themselves.

So for the Parade of Nations order on this Olympics, nations will enter primarily based on stroke order, which is the variety of strokes within the first character of the nation’s identify in Mandarin, and the order by which the strokes are made, Bloomberg reports.