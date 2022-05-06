Why May is the month storms cause significant damage in WA

“While most of the state is still experiencing sunny and mild weather, now is the window of opportunity to prepare before the full force of storm season hits,” he stated.

“We often see the most significant storm damage occurring in May, as people typically wait until the weather starts to turn before starting to prepare their homes for severe weather.

“DFES is encouraging people to start that work now – not only could it save you a significant amount of money by avoiding damage to your home, and avoid delays in building and supply shortages, it could help relieve the pressure on SES volunteers who respond to calls for help during the winter months.”

He stated it was essential to clear particles, tie down unfastened objects, clear gutters and trim any overhanging tree branches.

