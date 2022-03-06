Why police have held a ‘spiritual crime prevention’ session at a Northern Cape school | News24

Police within the Northern Cape have carried out a “spiritual crime prevention” session at Emang Mmogo High School in Kimberley.

Pupils at colleges within the city have seeming collapsed attributable to unexplained incidents, through which “evil spirits” apparently wreaked havoc.

On Friday, SAPS visited the Emang Mmogo High School and the St Boniface High School after what police described as “the three-week evil spirits, that clouded a number of schools in Kimberley” [sic].

In response to the incident at Emang Mmogo High School, the Northern Cape training division expressed concern after learners collapsed.

The division shall be probing the matter to resolve the incident.

“This situation leaves us very concerned, and we are engaging widely with the religious sector and health experts on this matter. Ultimately, we want to develop a holistic approach, which will be inclusive of medical attention, with parental consent, psychological counselling as well as culturally sensitive spiritual and religious interventions suited to each situation,” mentioned training spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe.

Van der Merwe mentioned tips can be issued to colleges, to advise on fast steps to be taken when coping with comparable points.

