‘Why Punjab police at our door’: Delhi BJP attacks Kejriwal

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday slammed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and requested why Punjab police have been on the doorways of BJP leaders within the nationwide capital. The cost got here as BJP Delhi spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal tweeted images of Punjab Police officers ready to ‘arrest him’. Referring to earlier motion in opposition to BJP’s Priti Gandhi and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the BJP chief stated, “What is their crime? They exposed Kejriwal on social media.”

केजरीवाल ने पंजाब पुलिस को प्राइवेट कार PB 02 DQ 1204 मेरे घर भेजा है मुझे गिरफ्तार करने। लेकिन मैं @ArvindKejriwal को आज फिर बताना चाहता हूँ कि मैं उससे डरने वाला नहीं हूँ। जनता को उसका सच बताकर ही रहूंगा। pic.twitter.com/YCxsml4utU — Naveen Kumar Jindal 🇮🇳 (@naveenjindalbjp) April 9, 2022

Naveen Kumar Jindal on Saturday took to Twitter and posted two images, one being the automobile bearing Punjab’s quantity plate. “I want to tell Kejriwal I am not scared,” Naveen posted.

During the press meet, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh performed a purported video clip of Arvind Kejriwal within the press meet the place he may very well be heard saying that he (Kejriwal) wouldn’t indulge within the politics of mudslinging. “If 4-5 of these people who abuse on social media are arrested, others will get the message,” Kejriwal purportedly stated within the video.

“BJP is in the power in over half the states in India. But we don’t have that pride. If we want we can also file FIR against your leaders. But BJP does not believe in this kind of politics,” Parvesh Singh stated.

Accusing Kejriwal of misusing Punjab police, Parvesh Singh stated Punjab police have been tapping Tajinder Singh’s cellphone. “He changed his location 4 times, but police reached him,” Singh stated.

Talking in regards to the Punjab police’s reported motion on Naveen Kumar, Parvesh Singh stated, “Cops came in a private car, not in an official car. Now they are standing in front of Naveen Kumar’s residence. They will arrest him and take him to Punjab.”

“Instead of arresting drugs mafia as they promised, Punjab Police today are keen on getting brownie points. There is a competition among Punjab DSPs that who first get to arrest Naveen ji or Bagga ji and get a promotion,” Singh stated.