Why Rand Water and a Gauteng municipality are at loggerheads over R500m debt | News24

Rand Water and the Emfuleni Local Municipality have gone head-to-head over the settlement of hundreds of thousands in debt gathered over six years.

The municipality’s account with the water board stood at greater than R500 million, prompting Rand Water to aim to recuperate the debt by way of the courts and taking switch of the municipality’s property on the finish of final 12 months.

The dispute has been ongoing for a number of years.

The newest spat got here after a press release was issued by the municipality on Friday, through which it stated the water board had tried to take over the Sebokeng Wastewater Treatment Plant to recuperate the debt owed.

The municipality claimed it had honoured a fee settlement, which had been arrange with Rand Water in December 2020, however had defaulted in August as a result of attachment of the municipal checking account by Eskom.

Payments then resumed between September and November.

However, in December final 12 months, Rand Water demanded a fee of R500 million, in line with municipal spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni.

A gathering was held on Wednesday, 29 December, which included Rand Water, the municipality and the South African Local Government Association.

At this assembly, a technique was set as much as pay the excellent quantity, stated Sangweni.

On Thursday, 13 January, R252 million was paid to Rand Water, he stated.

However, lower than a month later, Rand Water once more hooked up the municipality’s account.

Sangweni stated:

Negotiations ensued – and, throughout negotiations, the Rand Water CEO, Sipho Mosai, insisted the water board needed to take over the municipality’s Sebokeng Wastewater Treatment Plant within the place of the debt owed.

But, in line with Rand Water, the transfer to grab the municipality’s property got here after an extended struggle to recuperate the debt.

Rand Water stated it had “entered into numerous settlement agreements” with the municipality.

“The municipality reneged on each of these settlement agreements. Furthermore, the very settlement agreement (December 2020), to which the municipality references in its statement, was in itself not fully honoured,” the water board stated.

Not solely did the municipality fail to fulfill the fee provisions of the settlement settlement, it additionally continued to quick pay on its present account, Rand Water claimed.

The water board stated it had “exhausted” makes an attempt to have the municipality settle its “ever-growing debt”.

Rand Water approached the courts in a “last resort to curb the growing debt and to secure payment”.

This resulted within the settlement being made an order of the courtroom, which was issued in June.

Despite this course of, the municipality defaulted on its debt, and Rand Water once more approached the courts.

A Writ of Execution was issued on 17 December, and the Sheriff of the High Court hooked up the financial institution accounts of the municipality to liquidate the judgment debt.

“Subsequent negotiations resulted in the municipality agreeing to a payment in the amount of R253 million, and for it to consider our proposal for the municipality to set-off the remaining portion of the debt against its immovable assets,” the board stated.

However, when the time got here to have the property transferred to Rand Water, the water board discovered the Sebokeng Wastewater Treatment Plant was constructed on property owned by the provincial authorities.

It additionally insisted the switch of the plant was the municipality’s concept, and never on the prompting of Rand Water.

Rand Water then decided there have been no immovable property of worth that may very well be hooked up to settle the excellent judgment debt, and re-issued the writ in opposition to the checking account of the municipality.

In December, the municipality owed Rand Water greater than R400 million and supplied to make a fee of R253 million. However, it reneged on this settlement, stated the water board.

Sangweni declined to touch upon the assertion by Rand Water, referring News24 to the assertion launched on Friday.