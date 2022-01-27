Why Rihanna suddenly stopped releasing albums

Once upon a time, Rihanna’s tracks have been an everyday characteristic within the charts. Six years on, she’s gone M.I.A from music.

For Rihanna, it was as soon as all about her work, work, work, work, work in music.

For most of her profession, the pop famous person had cranked out hit after hit – from her 2005 debut single Pon de Replay to her 2007 Grammy winner Umbrella to her final No. 1 smash, 2016’s Work, the New York Post reports.

But after hitting what many contemplate to be her creative peak along with her final album Anti – which was launched six years in the past on January 28, 2016 – Rihanna largely went M.I.A. from music. Yes, there was the occasional visitor characteristic akin to Wild Thoughts with DJ Khaled and Loyalty with Kendrick Lamar – each launched in 2017 – nevertheless it’s been six lengthy years since she’s delivered her personal album.

“Anti was everything. And then she was like, ‘Yo, I’m done,’ ” stated Vibe R & B reporter Mya Abraham, who considers herself “part of the navy” of Rihanna followers. “She was just like, ‘That was everything that I had at that moment for one album, and I’m gonna take a break and put [my energy] into other things.’ ”

And whereas Rihanna has teased keen followers on social media that new music is coming for a few years – there have been even rumours swirling round that she was engaged on a reggae album at one level – no agency plans to launch something have been revealed. (But in fact, there’s at all times the possibility of a shock drop at any time.)

“I can’t say when I’m going to drop,” Rihanna instructed British Vogue in 2020. “But I am very aggressively working on music.”

But as a lot as she was as soon as grinding in music, Rihanna is now grinding in magnificence and style. She launched her Fenty Beauty line in 2017 after which adopted that by debuting her Savage x Fenty lingerie model in 2018.

Those corporations turned the 33-year-old artist, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, right into a billionaire – final yr Forbes reported that she has amassed a $1.7 billion fortune, making her the world’s richest feminine musician. Now an authorized mogul, she’s greater than music.

“She’s broken through the ceiling … and that’s a bigger deal than having a No. 1 hit,” stated Lori Majewski, host of Fierce: Women in Music on SiriusXM Volume. “Now that doesn’t mean that she couldn’t come back and have a hit: I think if she’d drop a [single] tomorrow, it would be massive. But I don’t think she needs it anymore.”

No doubt, Rihanna has been embracing being a trailblazing boss in magnificence and style. In truth, final weekend she celebrated the opening of her first brick-and-mortar Savage x Fenty retailer in Las Vegas, with extra to come back.

By selling range and inclusivity for girls of all shades and sizes in magnificence and style, Rihanna additionally stood for one thing that was extra necessary than a three-minute pop track. That has led to what’s now often called the “Fenty effect” within the style and sweetness sport, along with her opponents stepping up their efforts to symbolize all types of girls.

“I’m shocked by people saying, ‘Oh my God, what made you think of making makeup for black girls?’ ” Rihanna instructed British Vogue.

“I’m like, ‘What? You thought this was like a marketing strategy? Like I’m a genius?’ It’s shocking most of the time. Then it turns into disappointment that this is groundbreaking right now. In my mind, this was just normal.”

With Rihanna’s companies booming, “she’s like a modern-day Dr. Dre,” stated Majewski.

“Rihanna really followed in the footsteps of what Puffy was able to do, what Jay-Z was able to do, and what Kanye is doing now, and that is, ‘How do you take your brand and create a lifestyle around it?’” stated tradition knowledgeable Emil Wilbekin.

“Rihanna definitely has kind of found her centre as a woman,” he added. “She established this really incredible music career, but then she really found herself with the beauty company and with the fashion.

“She loves beauty and fashion. And now she gets to play in that space, and she’s wildly successful at doing it. Then she can have fun, right? So you see her now being out with her friends more, really creating the lifestyle that supports the beauty and fashion business.”

After making her debut when she was simply 17, Rihanna has additionally been catching up on dwelling her life, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky by her facet. “She’s been famous for half of her life now,” stated Majewski.

“Unlike real jobs where you have off weekends, pop stars never have off, ever. Every weekend they’re touring somewhere, they’re doing an appearance.

“When you put out an album, it’s a grind. She’s doing the thing we kind of all want to do: She made her money and now she doesn’t have to work every day … She’s living her life – and she is living it in love.”

And nonetheless solely 33, she has loads of time to return to music – on her personal timetable and on her personal phrases. “It’s not about selling records, it’s about making a statement, and I think that’s what Rihanna – if she comes back to music – will look to do,” stated Majewski.

“She’s already broken so many records. She’s already had so many hit singles. She doesn’t need more of those. If she is going to come back to music, there’s going to be a reason, a mission. It will be her Lemonade.”

This article initially appeared within the NY Post and was reproduced with permission