Why RwandAir has been banned from operating in DRC airspace | News24

The DRC banned Rwanda from its airspace due to alleged help for rebels.

RwandAir will abide by the ban for the protection of its passengers and crew.

Revived combating between M23 rebels and the DRC’s nationwide military is undermining ongoing peace talks.

The diplomatic pressure between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has culminated within the latter banning RwandAir from flying into its territory.

The DRC accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, who’ve since revived operations in japanese DRC.

Humanitarian businesses say at the least 37 000 individuals had been displaced inside 4 days of combating between M23 and authorities forces.

In a press release late on Friday, the DRC’s authorities spokesperson, Patric Muyaya, mentioned RwandAir was not allowed into the nation due to Kigali’s alleged help for the M23 rebels.

“In view of Rwanda’s support for the M23 terrorists, it has been decided to immediately suspend RwandAir flights into our country,” he mentioned.

RwandAir issued a press release to verify it will cease flights into the DRC.

“Following the decision of the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to suspend RwandAir flights, RwandAir has decided to cancel all flights to Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, and Goma with immediate effect,” RwandAir mentioned.

The airline additionally promised to refund these affected and, in some circumstances, supplied rescheduled flights sooner or later.

RwandAir mentioned this was within the curiosity of its purchasers and crew security.

“RwandAir always puts the safety and security of its customers and crew as their number one priority,” the airline mentioned.

The determination to ban Rwanda’s nationwide flag provider from the DRC can have a adverse influence on the airline’s revenues.

RwandAir repeatedly providers the Kigali-Goma route – and, for the airline to go so far as West Africa, to nations corresponding to Nigeria, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Ghana, Benin and Congo Brazzaville, it will probably’t keep away from the DRC’s airspace.

Last week, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo allegedly shelled into Rwanda’s territory and, within the course of, injured civilians.

Rwanda then referred to as for the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism – a regional staff of navy observers to analyze the matter.

Since the 1994 Rwandan genocide, relations between Rwanda and the DRC have been strained.

