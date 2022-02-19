Why some North Korean defectors return to one of the world’s most repressive regimes

More than one month for the reason that man crossed the demilitarized zone from South to North Korea, a lot of his life in each international locations stays a thriller — as do his causes for returning to the remoted nation dominated by Kim Jong Un.

South Korean media reported that the defector — who hasn’t been formally named, though fellow defectors say he was known as Kim Woo-jeong in South Korea — was a former gymnast who largely stored to himself. According to South Korean police, he was a development employee in his 30s who earned cash by doing handbook labor.

The man’s case is uncommon — whereas greater than 10,000 North Korean defectors have arrived in South Korea up to now decade, simply 30 have returned dwelling, the place they face the prospect of being put into compelled labor camps, in accordance with official South Korean knowledge.

But defectors and advocates say even when the person’s rationale for leaving South Korea is unclear, the truth that some North Korean defectors are keen to return to one of many world’s most politically remoted international locations solely highlights how difficult life may be within the South for North Koreans.

Why folks defect

Since the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953 , North and South Korea have been separated by an virtually impenetrable border stopping anybody from crossing to the opposite aspect.

Over subsequent many years, South Korea has modernized, changing into one of many world’s richest and most technologically developed international locations. Meanwhile, North Korea has turn out to be more and more remoted, with residents topic to widespread poverty and restricted fundamental freedoms.

So it is not arduous to see why folks might need to escape.

Since 1998, greater than 33,000 folks have defected from North Korea to South Korea, in accordance with South Korea’s Unification Ministry. However, numbers have dwindled in recent times after Kim imposed even more durable border controls to stop Covid inflows.

On very uncommon events, defectors — like the previous gymnast — handle to flee by way of the closely guarded demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea. The overwhelming majority, like defector Kang Chun-hyuk, flee over North Korea’s prolonged border with China.

Kang’s household made the journey in 1998 when he was 12 years previous, earlier than lastly making it to South Korea just a few years later.

In North Korea, Kang remembers barely having sufficient meals to outlive.

Sometimes, his household would make a single portion of dry noodles right into a meal that may feed him and his mother and father for every week.

“It wasn’t worth going to school, so me and my classmates stole food like corn or potatoes,” he mentioned.

According to a survey of three,000 folks launched this 12 months by the North Korean Refugees Foundation, meals shortages are some of the frequent motivations for defection, with practically 22% saying that was why they’d defected. The most typical cause given — at 23% — was that folks did not like being managed or monitored by the North Korean regime.

Once they arrive in South Korea, there are measures in place to help them. Defectors endure a obligatory, 12-week training session to assist them alter to life of their new dwelling. They’re given monetary help and lodging, and entry to well being care and employment providers.

But even so, life for defectors is commonly a battle.

Finding work and becoming in

Before Kang Na-ra — no relation to Kang Chun-hyuk — defected in 2014 as a youngster, she thought her life in South Korea would mirror the Okay-dramas she watched in secret within the metropolis of Chongjin.

But South Korea was a far cry from the romantic world she’d seen on display.

Kang Na-ra’s mom defected earlier than her — she doesn’t need to say why — however their life collectively in South Korea was not what she’d hoped.

Her mom labored lengthy hours and was usually away from dwelling dancing in a North Korean defectors performing group to make ends meet. Although Kang Na-ra spoke the identical language, she was lonely and had few mates in South Korea.

Another defector, who requested to not be named or additional recognized for worry of repercussions for his household remaining in North Korea, mentioned he additionally struggled with tradition shock when he defected just a few years in the past — even shiny and colourful indicators and the abundance of English phrases utilized in language in South Korea made him really feel uncomfortable.

“You don’t see things like that in North Korea,” mentioned the defector. “I didn’t like many things in South Korea at first.”

He additionally mentioned many defectors discovered it troublesome to get a job.

Statistics for 2020 launched final 12 months by South Korea’s Unification Ministry discovered defectors had the next unemployment price than the overall inhabitants, with 9.4% of defectors unemployed, in contrast with 4% of the overall inhabitants in December 2020.

“Getting a good job is important, but even South Koreans who are raised and educated here find it difficult to get a decent job,” he mentioned. “You can imagine how hard it can be for North Korean defectors.”

Kang Chun-hyuk’s household was given a flat by the federal government after they made it to South Korea in 2001 after three years in China. But his thick North Korean accent made it arduous for him to slot in in school and he dropped out. He labored in handbook labor till he was 25 years previous, not sure if he would be capable to ever do the rest.

For others, the battle to regulate and discover work can have lethal penalties. In 2019, North Korean defector Han Sang-ok was discovered lifeless in her condominium along with her 6-year-old son after she did not pay her payments for months.

A water meter inspector seen a foul scent coming from the condominium and known as the police, who discovered two closely decomposed our bodies and an empty fridge, main the police officer to notice hunger because the suspected reason for dying.

Separation pains

But not all defectors have goals of a shiny life in South Korea.

Kim Ryon-hui is a uncommon case of a defector who arrived virtually by chance.

The 54-year-old, who lived a comparatively upscale life in North Korea, went to China in 2011 to go to kinfolk and search medical look after liver illness. But when she arrived, she discovered Chinese docs wished cost upfront.

Kim mentioned a dealer informed her Chinese folks usually went to South Korea to earn cash. So, she signed up for a journey to South Korea and left her North Korean passport with the dealer group — not realizing that meant she would by no means be capable to return dwelling.

Kim feels hostility from South Koreans, particularly when North Korea’s chief fires missiles. She informed CNN she struggled to adapt to a capitalist society ruled by market pressures and to know what she sees as a dog-eat-dog world.

“It’s like we’re oil and South Korea is water, so we can’t mix,” she mentioned.

That’s a standard sentiment for defectors. According to the North Korean Refugees Foundation survey, whereas most individuals are completely satisfied in South Korea as a result of they’ll reside a free life and earn relative to how a lot they work, many are sad with the extent of intense competitors.

But the toughest half for Kim is the separation from her household. South Korean legislation prevents any communication with folks in North Korea and South Koreans can not journey there. Unless Kim sneaks again into North Korea, or the 2 Koreas attain a peace settlement, she has little probability of seeing her household once more.

Kim final noticed her daughter when she was 17 — now her daughter is 28. Kim is just in a position to talk along with her household by way of journalists who take letters and items for her to North Korea, however that hasn’t been doable since North Korea closed its borders because of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

“It’s scary to be alone,” she mentioned. “When I see lights on in other apartments in the evening, I imagine families having dinner together. That’s the saddest and loneliest feeling.”

Why defectors return

Despite the difficulties of being in South Korea, the overwhelming majority keep put. For most, that is as a result of the advantages of staying in South Korea are far higher than the dangers they face in the event that they return.

Seo Jae-pyeong, the director of the Association of the North Korean Defectors, defected in 2001. In the 20 years he is lived in South Korea, he is solely recognized one defector personally who returned to North Korea.

She was a physician with a household again in North Korea who did not understand her brother was bringing her to South Korea, he mentioned.

“She didn’t have a reason to defect and she couldn’t get used to life in South Korea,” Seo mentioned.

He questioned how most of the 30 defectors who returned to North Korea had left of their very own free will. He mentioned some might have been blackmailed or kidnapped close to the border between China and North Korea.

Others might need had main monetary difficulties that left them with few different selections.

Lee Na-kyung, a defector activist for single mother and father and folks with disabilities from the North, mentioned by the point many defectors arrive in South Korea they have already got main money owed to brokers who helped them cross the border.

Some defectors pay their authorities settlement cash to the brokers, after which sink additional into debt as they battle to seek out work, in accordance with Lee, who defected from North Korea in 2005 after her husband was framed for a criminal offense she says he did not commit.

For some, the hardship of life in South Korea does not meet their expectations. She is aware of of 1 man who was a high-ranking army officer in North Korea who may solely discover work in a junkyard in South Korea. “He said that he would rather die at home instead of dying as a junkman,” she mentioned.

What subsequent?

A month after the gymnast Kim crossed again into North Korea, it is unclear whether or not he’s nonetheless alive.

Although the South Korean army noticed him on surveillance footage crossing the barbed wires into the demilitarized zone, they did not cease him, the South Korean army’s Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Won In-choul mentioned in a briefing in January.

He was seen 4 occasions on safety digital camera on the south aspect of the border, and as soon as after he crossed the Military Demarcation Line.

At one level, troopers mistook him for a defector coming from the North. At one other level, they went to seek out him. Later, they discovered no hint of him besides a feather caught on a wire that they suspected had come from his puffer jacket.

There had been “no unusual movements” of the North Korean army over the incident, South Korea’s Defense Ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan mentioned final month at one other briefing.

And whereas North Korean state media has crowed about previous defectors returning dwelling, there was no point out of final month’s defector in state information publications.

For these in South Korea, it is a reminder that the nation’s insurance policies to assist defectors may nonetheless be improved. Last week, the South Korean authorities introduced it was launching a brand new crew to enhance the protection of defectors, noting that regardless of its present efforts, some defectors had been nonetheless “experiencing difficulties settling into our society.”

But defector advocates had been doubtful about how efficient these new steps could be, declaring that help measures are in place — they simply do not work.

Even defectors who seem to have efficiently made their transition typically battle with the pull again to North Korea.

Two years after she defected, Kang Na-ra informed her mom she wished to return. But she did not need to threat her life after going by way of a lot to get to South Korea.

Now Kang, 25, is a tv persona and YouTuber with greater than 300,000 subscribers who watch her clips about life in North Korea. Her earnings is unstable, however a minimum of she’s having fun with life.

“Still today, I wonder if I made the right decision,” she mentioned. “Life here is tough.”