Why Spain is heading towards the largest salary devaluation in almost 40 years

If you’ve a job in Spain and also you get the sense that your wages don’t go so far as they used to, then you definately’re proper on the cash.

It started with rising electrical energy costs all through 2021 and early 2022 (reaching historic highs of €544/MWh in March 2022).

Then the price of fuel and gas started to rise, first as a consequence of rising electrical energy costs after which because of the battle in Ukraine.

As a results of all of this, inflation skyrocketed and in March 2022, it surged to a 37-year excessive.

Certain food products have become more expensive than ever, inflicting much more pressure on Spaniards’ wallets.

In the final yr, shoppers in Spain have confronted the sharpest value will increase of any main European financial system, inflicting the value of meals to rise steeply because the starting of this yr.

Inflation in Spain now hovers round 10 %, whereas wage will increase in 2022 have solely been raised by 2.4 % on common.

Crucially, it’s not a part of the Spanish work tradition to ask for wage rises. A latest YouGov survey centred on European employees discovered just one in 5 Spanish employees plans to ask their bosses for a wage bump in 2022 – the bottom fee of the 18 international locations featured – with workers in Spain arguing their unwillingness to ask for a increase was as a result of not believing they might be given one.

And it’s price noting that wages in Spain aren’t excessive in comparison with most of its neighbours. The common wage in Spain stood at €26,537 in 2020 , €9,528 (-26 %) beneath the Eurozone common (€36,065), based on OECD knowledge.

All these factors are contributing to the biggest drop in buying energy in Spain since 1984.

Predictions from the Bank of Spain

According to estimates by the Bank of Spain inflation of may attain a median of seven.6 % in 2022 in comparison with final yr, whereas salaries are anticipated to develop slightly below 4 %. The final time such a big distinction was seen between the rise of the fee in merchandise and salaries was again in 1984. Then, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 11.3 %, whereas wages climbed by 7.8 %, which reveals a distinction of three.5 factors.

This yr, the forecasts point out that the rise within the CPI will attain 9.8 %, whereas the rise in salaries, as seen above shall be slightly below 4 %, which suggests a distinction of at the least 4.8 factors.

The state of affairs is very worrying when the consequences of the pandemic are taken under consideration. In 2021, Spaniards already misplaced a number of buying energy, because the distinction between costs and salaries stood at 1.5 factors final yr.

This meant on common, salaries had been price round €400 lower than the earlier yr.

Can something be completed about it?

In March 2022, the Spanish employees’ unions already requested for a rise of at the least 5 % to make up for the rise in inflation.

However, the employers’ organisations the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) and the Spanish Confederation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (CEPYME) rejected the petition, arguing that corporations are nonetheless struggling to get better from the consequences of the pandemic and can’t afford comparable to enhance.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) can be against a pointy rise in wages, because it estimates that such a measure would solely provoke an inflationary spiral that will irritate the issue and stop it from being managed within the medium time period. It estimates that if corporations are pressured to pay their employees extra however earn the identical, they should enhance, in flip, the price of what they promote, so a vicious circle could be entered that will make the state of affairs worse.

Are Spaniards prepared to ask for a pay rise?

Despite all this, a examine by the worldwide market analysis agency YouGov revealed only a month in the past that Spanish employees are the least prepared to ask for a pay rise out of a complete of 18 developed international locations surveyed.

Only round 20 % of execs in Spain take into consideration asking for a pay rise and 74 % say that they didn’t ask as a result of they assumed there was no means their employer would agree.

Among those that did contemplate asking for a rise, 37 % mentioned they needed to ask for will increase of between 2.1 and 5 %, whereas 23.5 % had been going to ask their firm for a rise of between 5.1 and 10 %, and solely 12 % mentioned they had been going to ask for greater than 10 %.